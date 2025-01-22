Fujairah, UAE – Crown Farms, the Fujairah-based organic farm management company, is excited to unveil its new line of organic fertilizers, marking a pivotal step in advancing the UAE's vision for sustainable agriculture and organic farming. This groundbreaking initiative not only reinforces Crown Farms' commitment to eco-friendly agricultural practices but also strengthens its portfolio by increasing In-Country Value (ICV) and reducing reliance on imports. With a focus on complete traceability and sustainability, Crown Farms aims to foster a self-sufficient, independent agricultural ecosystem that supports the nation's long-term environmental and food security goals.

Crown Farms’ organic fertilizers are formulated to enhance soil fertility by enriching it with organic matter, improving both water retention and nutrient absorption. This process leads to healthier soil capable of supporting sustainable crop growth over the long term. With a rich blend of essential nutrients including Nitrogen, Phosphorus, and Potassium, these fertilizers ensure that crops receive the necessary components to thrive. The balanced nutrient profile helps maintain consistent and robust growth, making it a valuable solution for modern farming.

Additionally, these fertilizers adhere to the strict organic standards set by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, ensuring safe and sustainable use in certified organic farms across the country. Free from harmful industrial chemicals, Crown Farms’ fertilizers protect the environment by preventing contamination of soil, water, and crops. This chemical-free composition supports the health of agricultural ecosystems and reduces dependency on synthetic fertilizers. Moreover, the natural formulation promotes strong root growth, helping plants develop resilience to harsh environmental conditions. Produced to the highest standards, these fertilizers are fully certified for use in organic farming, making them a trusted choice for farmers dedicated to sustainability.

Adrian Galben, General Manager of Crown Farms, said: “At Crown Farms, we are proud to be playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of sustainable agriculture in the UAE. Our new organic fertilizer is more than just a product—it is a step toward achieving agricultural independence and reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to sustainability and food security. By empowering local farmers with cutting-edge, eco-friendly solutions, we are helping to reduce reliance on imports, ensuring traceability from farm to table, and building a resilient agricultural ecosystem. This project reflects our dedication to aligning with the UAE’s vision for a greener, more self-sufficient future in food production.”

Crown Farms’ organic fertilizers are versatile and well-suited for a diverse array of crops, from vegetables and fruits to herbs. Whether used in home gardens, large-scale commercial farms, or fully organic agricultural setups, these fertilizers integrate seamlessly into any farming practice. They are designed to work effortlessly with drip irrigation systems or direct soil applications, providing a natural, efficient boost to productivity while nurturing soil health.

About Crown Farms:

Since its formation in 2022, Crown Farms has promoted sustainable growth within the UAE by supporting economic performance in key sectors. With an emphasis on food security, self-sufficiency, and sustainability, the company has made vital contributions to various local initiatives, pursuing solely science-based farming operations while providing the best environmentally friendly agricultural and aquacultural products.

Media Relations:

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

mohamad@beyondgcc.com