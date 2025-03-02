Manama, the Kingdom of Bahrain: Crowe Bahrain recently held a highly successful event titled "The Role of Company Boards in Embracing Cybersecurity Strategies," highlighting the growing importance of cybersecurity at the board level. The event also marked the announcement of a strategic collaboration between Crowe Bahrain and Crowe Advisory Services India, aimed at enhancing cybersecurity expertise in the region.

Gathering key clients and industry leaders from Bahrain, along with representatives from Crowe Advisory Services India, the event focused on the evolving cybersecurity landscape and the vital role that company boards play in risk mitigation. Discussions stressed the need for active engagement by company boards in cybersecurity oversight, ensuring robust strategies are in place to protect sensitive data and maintain business continuity.

The highlight of the event was the announcement of the collaboration between Crowe Bahrain and Crowe Advisory Services India. This partnership aims to introduce advanced cybersecurity skills and resources into the region, enabling Crowe Bahrain to enhance its service offerings to clients.

Mr Yousif AlAsheeri, Managing Partner at Crowe Bahrain:

"In today's interconnected world, cybersecurity is no longer merely an IT issue; it is a critical business risk that requires attention from the highest levels of an organization. This event underscored the importance of board-level involvement in developing and implementing comprehensive cybersecurity strategies.

We are thrilled to partner with Crowe Advisory Services India, enabling us to leverage their extensive expertise in critical areas such as security testing, digital forensic services, data privacy, and compliance. Since the start of our collaboration, we have already seen successful engagements and are confident that it will significantly benefit our clients in Bahrain and the surrounding region."

This collaboration will draw on Crowe Advisory Services India's established track record and specialized knowledge, equipping Crowe Bahrain to meet the increasing demand for sophisticated cybersecurity solutions. Services offered will include penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, incident response planning, and other essential cybersecurity services.

The event concluded with a networking session, providing attendees with the opportunity to connect with industry peers and discuss the latest trends and challenges in cybersecurity. The partnership between Crowe Bahrain and Crowe Advisory Services India represents a significant advancement in strengthening cybersecurity capabilities in the region, reflecting Crowe Global's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its clients.