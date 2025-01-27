Cairo, Egypt – Crédit Agricole Egypt (CAE) has been recognized for its excellence in digital banking transformation, receiving three prestigious international awards in 2024. These accolades underscore CAE's commitment to customer satisfaction by optimizing customers experience through embracing cutting-edge technology and digital advancements.

For the second consecutive year, International Business Magazine recognized CAE with the prestigious “Best Digital Transformation Program” award in Egypt, highlighting the Bank's consistent efforts to delivering best-in-class digital services and its commitment to digital transformation and innovation.

Further solidifying its excellence in the digital banking landscape, “World Business Outlook” Publication honored CAE with its most prestigious “Digital Banking Provider of the Year” Award. This recognition cements the Bank’s commitment to agility as a leader in the digital banking landscape.

Adding to this momentum, “banki Mobile,” CAE’s mobile banking app, retained its title as the “Most Innovative Retail Banking App” from Global Banking and Finance Review for the fourth consecutive year. This recognition underscores the app’s user-friendly interface and comprehensive features which meets the evolving needs of the bank’s customers.

Jean-Pierre Trinelle, Managing Director of Crédit Agricole Egypt, stated, “These awards reflect our commitment to reimagining banking as a more accessible and personalized customer-centric experience. These recognitions reaffirm our leading position in digital banking, and inspired us to continue anticipating the evolving needs of our customers in this fast-paced digital era.”

Credit Agricole Egypt’s success is also evidenced by its operational excellence and growing digital onboarding rates. Currently, 98% of domestic payments are made through CAE’s digital channels, demonstrating the Bank’s ability to create seamless, fast and secure financial experience. This achievement has been bolstered by the Bank’s integration with InstaPay, with 36% of active clients utilizing the service for immediate fund transfers.

To enhance customer loyalty and achieve service excellence, CAE has equipped its banki Mobile app with a suite of self-service features, including the Taksit Program, which allows customers to repay large purchases made both locally or internationally through flexible installments of up to 60 months. Additionally, users can access features such as self-registration, tracking and redeeming Happy Points directly from the app, and managing their cards by activating or blocking them easily.

Miriam Greiss, Head of Digital and Transactional Banking, stated, "With our state-of-the-art digital infrastructure, we have successfully advanced the user experience. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we ensure that every customer transaction is seamless, secure, and personalized. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and their satisfaction is our ultimate goal. These awards collectively highlight our commitment to boosting digital transformation to best serve our customers."

It’s worth mentioning that CAE has been consistently acknowledged by international publications for its ongoing dedication to operational excellence, digital transformation and customer centric approach.

CAE's digital banking efforts encompass a multitude of areas, including online and mobile banking, contactless payments, and personalized financial management tools.