Middle East: Today a new partnership between Dubai-based chartered accountant enterprise HLB HAMT and Credibl, the AI-powered sustainability platform, was announced. The partnership will see Credibl’s platform deployed globally across HLB HAMT professional service firm customers, highlighting a shared dedication to building sustainable business practices.

HLB HAMT is a chartered accountant and advisory firm that has long been a leader in driving Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives as part of its strategy in helping clients avoid risk and build sustainable businesses.

Now, HLB HAMT will be taking Credibl’s innovative sustainability platform to its vast global base in order to make it easier for these organizations to measure current ESG initiatives, identify areas for improvement and demonstrate progress in meeting sustainability goals with data-rich reporting.

Said Mr. Vijay Anand, CEO at HLB HAMT, "We’re extremely proud to announce our new partnership with Credibl. Helping customers meet ESG targets is one of our core tenets at HLB HAMT. We believe that sustainability goes hand in hand with building risk-averse companies and protecting future profits. Thanks to Credibl’s platform our customers will be able to access end-to-end data management and reporting alongside a host of in-built features on the intelligent platform.”

Mr. Manoj Kumar, Senior Partner - IT at HLB HAMT, commented “Credibl's partnership with HLB HAMT signifies a momentous leap forward in leveraging AI technology to drive sustainable business practices. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge strategies that not only mitigate risk but also foster long-term sustainability and growth in an increasingly interconnected world.”

Credibl’s ESG platform was built by a team of serial technology entrepreneurs with decades of experience in the technology space. The company is led by CEO Jitesh Shetty, a Silicon Valley veteran who previously founded Qwiklabs, an early innovator in the public cloud learning space that was acquired by Google in 2016.

Concerning the new partnership, Jitesh Shetty, Founder and CEO at Credibl, explained “HLB HAMT is a leading advisory services firm with a highly forward-thinking approach to ESG and sustainability. I eagerly look forward to rolling our AI-driven sustainability platform out to HLB HAMT clients to help improve ESG outcomes and deliver more impact.”

ESG initiatives form the core of effectively managing business risk and creating sustainable business models. The partnership between HLB HAMT and Credibl marks a major milestone, helping a range of clients tap into tech-driven sustainability tools to provide automated data assurance, real-time peer benchmarking, an AI-based virtual assistant and comprehensive support on supply chain ESG data.

About HLB HAMT

Founded in 1999, HLB HAMT is a dynamic and fast-growing professional organization committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and providing comprehensive and specialist services both in the Middle East and abroad. With over 25 years of excellence, our team consists of 14 partners and over 210 professional experts, enabling us to deliver superior auditing, advisory, and consulting services to over 3000+ empowered clients. Operating from 7 offices in the UAE and with a strong global presence, HLB HAMT offers national and international clients the benefits of a global vision with focused attention. Learn more at: https://www.hlbhamt.com

About Credibl

Credibl, headquartered in San Francisco, is a leading Sustainability Tech SaaS company. Credibl is dedicated to transforming how businesses approach Environmental, Social, and Governance practices through advanced AI-driven solutions. Credibl was co-founded in 2018 by Silicon Valley based Indian Tech Entrepreneurs: Jitesh Shetty, Sushil Choudhari, Parth Patil, and Ravi Agarwal.

The Credibl AI platform stands out for its ability to provide real-time, actionable insights that enable businesses to navigate the complexities of sustainability with precision and ease. Credibl allows a 360 oversight and end-to-end ESG management from automated data collection, to smart goal setting and non-financial reporting.

Credibl’s mission is to make sustainability reporting as meticulous and seamless as financial reporting, thus ensuring that businesses can fulfil their ESG commitments while pursuing growth and profitability. Trusted by leading corporations across various sectors, Credibl is setting new standards in the ESG landscape, making sustainability an accessible, transparent, and integral part of business strategy in the 21st century. To learn more about Credibl and its unique ESG software, visit: https://www.crediblesg.com