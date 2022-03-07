Dubai: UAE based business set up advisory, Creative Zone today announced its partnership with corporate wellness and sports company Fit on Click, aiming to enhance employee wellbeing in SMEs and startups. After introducing Fit on Click's concept within the company, Creative Zone is set to promote the idea of workforce fitness to startups and SMEs clients as well.

Commenting on the partnership Lorenzo Jooris, CEO, Creative Zone, said, "We are very excited to have taken this big step towards incorporating a healthy lifestyle into the day-to-day life of our employees and now even our clients. At Creative Zone, we firmly believe employees' health impacts more than just medical costs. Healthy employees are more productive, happier, less stressed, and work with increased morale. With our partnership with Fit on Click, we aim to create a better work-life balance in the business communities. We are also looking forward to participate in the upcoming cricket and golf tournaments as they are a great way to bond and unwind with the team after work”.

Under the partnership, Creative Zone sponsored a series of cricket and golf corporate tournaments organised by Fit on Click. The response to these tournaments reflected a greater need for more such events in our corporate lifestyle, as employees from all participating companies partook in the event with full vigour, ignited the spirit of competition and boosted team spirit. These tournaments were supported by prominent names like Arrow capital, Sarwa and Noon. Founded by husband and wife duo Neha and Ben Samuel, Fit On Click has delivered fitness and wellness employee engagement programs to over 200 corporates to date.

"We have always focused on innovative and customised health solutions for corporates, and partnering with the UAE's largest business set up company, Creative Zone will tremendously widen the scope of fitness and wellbeing in entrepreneurs and startups. Fit on Click provides complete Corporate Wellness Programs provide employees with a platform, tools, and incentives, to adopt and maintain healthy habits," said Neha Samuel, COO, Fit On Click.

She added, "Our solutions enable modern businesses to be more productive by putting their people first with our Corporate Programs more affordable than a company gym membership".

