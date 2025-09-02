Dubai, UAE – Entrepreneurs launching in the UAE will now have access to a seamless, fully integrated back-office solution thanks to a new partnership between Creative Zone, the country’s leading business setup advisory, and Bayzat, the region’s top HR and employee benefits platform.



The collaboration embeds Bayzat’s award-winning HR, payroll, and employee benefits technology directly into Creative Zone’s business setup process, allowing SMEs to manage people and operations from day one — without the added complexity or cost of multiple providers.



A new standard for business efficiency

The UAE is home to one of the fastest-growing SME sectors in the world. But while founders here are quick to start, many face administrative bottlenecks that slow their ability to scale. This partnership directly addresses that challenge by combining Creative Zone’s 15 years of setup expertise with Bayzat’s automation-first HR and payroll platform.



From onboarding employees to managing leave, running payroll, and providing health insurance, businesses can now digitise their people operations in a single step — freeing time to focus on growth.



Why it matters for the UAE economy

SMEs account for over 60% of the UAE’s GDP. The success of these businesses depends on how quickly they can operationalise after setup. By removing administrative friction, this partnership accelerates the journey from incorporation to profitability, strengthens the SME ecosystem, and supports the nation’s digital transformation ambitions.



“Empowering entrepreneurs means giving them more than a trade licence — it’s about setting them up for long-term success,” said Lorenzo Jooris, CEO of Creative Zone. “Bayzat’s platform is the perfect complement to our services, giving our clients the same operational tools used by some of the most efficient companies in the region.”



Technology-driven employee experience

Bayzat’s platform, already trusted by thousands of GCC companies, helps businesses offer employees a modern, personalised workplace experience. Real-time payroll, mobile-first benefits access, and data-driven HR insights are no longer perks reserved for big corporates — they’re available to every Creative Zone client from day one.



“At Bayzat, we believe that every business, no matter its size, deserves access to the tools that empower people and drive growth,” said Tarek Bayaa, Chief Commercial Officer at Bayzat. “Our partnership with Creative Zone reflects our shared commitment to helping companies across the GCC scale with greater confidence and efficiency. This collaboration is a natural extension of our mission: to empower every company to create a remarkable workplace by supercharging people, processes, and payments.”

About Creative Zone

Founded in 2010, Creative Zone is Dubai’s leading business setup advisory firm, offering end-to-end support for entrepreneurs, startups, and corporates. The company has helped over 75,000 businesses launch and scale through expert advisory, legal structuring, government liaison, and a comprehensive suite of business support services.

About Bayzat

Bayzat is a UAE-based HR technology company that provides a centralised platform for HR administration, payroll, employee benefits, and insurance. Serving thousands of companies across the GCC, Bayzat’s mission is to simplify people operations and help businesses save time, reduce costs, and enhance employee satisfaction.