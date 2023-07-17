Dubai– Crayon Data, a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data company headquartered in Singapore with a presence in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, is working on bespoke Generative AI solutions for large enterprises.

Over 11 years, Crayon Data has emerged as the go-to player in AI. With data and AI at its core, Crayon transforms commerce in banks, fintech companies, and other enterprises through

The first AI-led lifestyle marketplace for banks

Hyper localization to drive growth for fintech companies

Revenue acceleration platform for enterprises

Real-time personalized itineraries for travel concierge

The world is now embracing new generation AI and the intelligent use of data. This is no surprise to Crayon. Since its inception, the company has always been ahead of the curve.

A case in point is Crayon’s flagship platform, maya.ai, powered by patented algorithms and Machine Learning (ML). It generates simple, easy-to-understand, and relevant insights based on non-PII consumer data. These AI-led insights help enterprises transform customer engagement via hyper-personalization. maya.ai is the force behind: digital personal storefronts for leading card issuers in India (~15M customers, ~30B$ portfolio); and a personalized lifestyle marketplace for a leading Islamic bank in UAE (~1M customers, 15B portfolio).

Crayon’s R&D investment and product roadmaps come together to deliver:

AI-generated personalized content to scale marketing and digital commerce

Personalized video commerce to supercharge engagement and sales

AI-driven sandbox that accelerates production and testing of data models

Machine learning models for ensembling to drive better performance of recommendations

AI-assisted chatbot for customer and enterprise users

Natural Language Search in discovery, commerce, bookings and more

Commenting on the innovation, Lakshmi Narasimhan, Chief Product Officer of Crayon Data, said, “The global AI market size is progressing with a CAGR of 39.1% from 2023 to 2032. When we started out, we knew AI was going to take the world by storm. As a leading player in the space, we operate at the highest standards of compliance, data protection, and privacy. By design, Crayon Data adheres to responsible, enterprise-grade AI practices as an organizational imperative. Today, Generative AI is not just a buzzword, but the way forward. This is the moment we’ve been building for, all along.”

About Crayon Data

Crayon Data is a leading provider of AI-led revenue acceleration solutions, headquartered in Singapore with a local presence in India and the UAE. The company was founded in 2012 with the vision of simplifying the world’s choices. Our flagship platform, maya.ai, helps enterprises across the Banking, Fintech, and Travel industries create and capture sustainable revenue streams by unlocking the value of data. maya.ai's capability is driven by four “as a Service” components - Data, Recommendation, Customer Experience, and Marketplace - that work individually and together to create tangible results. Crayon Data recently won the E50 awards organized by KPMG and the Business Times in Singapore. Crayon was featured in HFS Hot Vendors Compendium in 2021. They were named the first Champion of the Huawei Spark Accelerator program 2020 and top 2 in Digital Solutions, Consumer products & services category in Slingshot 2020. Crayon was also among the top 15 finalists at Emerging Enterprise Awards 2019, Singapore.

