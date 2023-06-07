Dubai: Crayon Data, a leading artificial intelligence and big data company headquartered in Singapore with a presence in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, announced its partnership with TBO.com, a global travel distribution platform.

Together, Crayon Data and TBO.com will empower financial providers to create personalized travel experiences for their customers. Crayon Data’s flagship platform, maya.ai, powered by patented algorithms and Machine Learning (ML), generates simple, easy-to-understand, and relevant insights based on non-PII consumer data. These AI-led insights help enterprises transform customer engagement via hyper-personalization.

Commenting on the partnership, Suresh Shankar, CEO & Founder of Crayon Data, said, “The global Travel & Tourism market is expected to reach AED 3.139 trillion (USD 854.8 billion) by 2023, with online channels projected to account for 74% of the revenue by 2027. With TBO.com, we hope to create a world where hundreds of millions of banking customers discover highly personalized travel experiences based on data insights from their behaviour and preferences. And book the same, using the world’s largest B2A travel portal. Customers will also have access to the best value across millions of flights, hotels, and dining options.”

TBO’s rich inventory of 1 million+ suppliers, including flights, hotels, dining, and events will complement maya.ai’s modular magic. Together, they will provide relevant travel itineraries to customers. These itineraries will be based on customers’ priority destinations and in-destination preferences. This partnership creates a strategic opportunity for Crayon Data to help financial providers achieve their desired goals, by connecting their customers to the right travel experiences.

Gaurav Bhatnagar, Co-Founder & Managing Director, TBO.COM added, “We are excited for this partnership. This will help fulfil our brand promise of ‘Simplifying Travel. Enabling Growth’. We strongly believe that technology is the enabler. This partnership will aim to enhance both our Buyers & Suppliers.”

Crayon Data has made significant strides in the travel industry. maya.ai powers international and domestic travel for a leading bank (generating AED 367.2 million (USD 100 million) Attribution spends) and launched a first-of-a-kind personalized lifestyle marketplace for a leading Islamic bank in UAE (generating + AED 60.2 million (USD 16.4 million incremental spends)). Globally, the platform has already profiled 30M customers.

About Crayon Data

Crayon Data is a leading provider of AI-led revenue acceleration solutions, headquartered in Singapore with a local presence in India and the UAE. The company was founded in 2012 with the vision of simplifying the world’s choices. Our flagship platform, maya.ai, helps enterprises across the Banking, Fintech, and Travel industries create and capture sustainable revenue streams by unlocking the value of data. maya.ai's capability is driven by four “as a Service” components - Data, Recommendation, Customer Experience, and Marketplace - that work individually and together to create tangible results. Crayon Data recently won the E50 awards organized by KPMG and the Business Times in Singapore. Crayon was featured in HFS Hot Vendors Compendium in 2021. They were named the first Champion of the Huawei Spark Accelerator program 2020 and top 2 in Digital Solutions, Consumer products & services category in Slingshot 2020. Crayon was also among the top 15 finalists at Emerging Enterprise Awards 2019, Singapore.

About TBO.com

TBO.com is a global travel distribution platform run by Tek Travels DMCC, a wholly owned subsidiary of TBO Tek Limited, which connects 100,000+ Travel Agencies with 1 million+ suppliers across 100+ countries globally. The platform aims to simplify all buying and selling travel needs of travel partners with their proprietary technology platform aims seamlessly connect the highly distributed travel buyers and travel suppliers at scale. The TBO journey began in 2006 with a simple goal – to address the evolving needs of travel buyers and suppliers, and what started off as a single-product air ticketing company, has today become the leading B2A (Business to Agents) travel portal across the Americas, UK & Europe, Africa, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific.

