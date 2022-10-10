Abu Dhabi, UAE: CPX Holding, a UAE-based leading provider of digital-first cybersecurity solutions and services, and Huawei have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore and deliver strategic projects that support UAE's advancement as a top trusted digital hub for the region.

The memorandum was signed by Khaled Al Melhi, CEO of CPX, and Jerry Liu, CEO of Huawei UAE, at GITEX GLOBAL 2022 in the presence of executives from both companies.

In particular, CPX and Huawei have expressed a mutual commitment to the sustainable development of the UAE's cybersecurity ecosystem. The two parties will thus work together to exchange knowledge on industry trends, design end-to-end cybersecurity platforms and solutions, and add value to the country's existing cybersecurity projects. By leveraging resources from both inside and outside the UAE, the parties will ultimately be able to assist public and private-sector organizations in ensuring compliance with stringent cybersecurity standards while accelerating their cyber maturity.

Khaled Al Melhi, CEO of CPX, said: "The GCC region, particularly the UAE, has become a hub for digital innovation. In alignment with our mission to empower organizations with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and services, our collaboration with Huawei aims to support government and private sectors to maintain their competitive edge and thrive in an increasingly digital economy."

Jerry Liu, CEO of Huawei UAE noted: "Huawei believes cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and collaboration between ICT industry stakeholders to build unified and transparent security standards is key to safer cyberspace. Therefore, we value partnerships like this with CPX, which support the government's efforts to position the UAE as a trusted digital oasis." The MoU comes as governments and businesses in the UAE rapidly adopt new technologies while also being exposed to new and more sophisticated cyber threats. Mitigating these unprecedented security risks has thus become a C-suite priority across all sectors as they strive to do more than rely on reactive cybersecurity strategies.

-Ends-

About CPX Holding

CPX, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, is a leading provider of digital-first cybersecurity solutions and services. Established in 2022, CPX protects public and private sector organizations with customized solutions that reduce the risk of sophisticated cyberattacks. We provide clients and partners with end-to-end cybersecurity capabilities to ensure compliance with stringent cybersecurity standards and accelerate their cyber maturity. Learn more at www.cpx.net

About Huawei

Founded in 1987, Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. We have more than 195,000 employees, and we operate in more than 170 countries and regions, serving more than three billion people around the world.

Our vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world. To this end, we will drive ubiquitous connectivity and promote equal access to networks; bring cloud and artificial intelligence to all four corners of the earth to provide superior computing power where you need it when you need it; build digital platforms to help all industries and organizations become more agile, efficient, and dynamic; redefine user experience with AI, making it more personalized for people in all aspects of their life, whether they're at home, in the office, or on the go.

For more information, please visit Huawei online at http://www.huawei.com/ or follow us on:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei

http://www.twitter.com/Huawei

http://www.facebook.com/Huawei

http://www.youtube.com/Huawei