Dubai, UAE: COYA Dubai and COYA Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s most innovative, vibrant and much-loved lifestyle brand, are delighted to unveil that they will be strengthening their art and design-focused DNA and launching their own collection of NFT artworks.

Created by Dubai-based digital and NFT artist Puja Tiwari, the two unique, eclectic and head-turning NFTs symbolise COYA’s ever increasing commitment to supporting local, up-and-coming artists, and also form part of the global brand’s 10-year anniversary celebrations.

Intended to help COYA to connect with the local community, provide further perks for its loyal guests and continue to be one of the world’s most cutting-lifestyle brands, the colourful, whimsical and fantastical style of Puja Tiwari perfectly matches COYA’s own distinctive DNA. The surreal and mesmerising NFTs for COYA Dubai and COYA Abu Dhabi will be on Foundation, the creative playground for artists, curators and collectors to experience the new creative economy

Currently celebrating 10 years since the opening of its flagship venue in London, back in 2012, COYA is excited to embrace this new digital trend and take its first steps into the Metaverse. Deeply passionate about art, all nine COYA branches across the globe already display works from local artists across their walls, with the exhibits changing once every quarter to feature a different curator. By embracing NFTs, COYA Dubai and COYA Abu Dhabi are adding an extra dimension and additional immersive aspect to their already fascinating and enticing art collections.

Born in India, raised in Bahrain and now based in Dubai, Puja Tiwari, aka @1800.Weirdo, bases her works on her vivid and elaborate dreams and nightmares. She originally started to invest in art as a creative release from her corporate job, and she now thrives on the power and endless possibilities of digital collage art. Driven by a desire to allow viewers to experience new and unusual feelings, such as a longing to visit somewhere that doesn't exist or missing someone they don't really know, her work has previously been shown at prestigious NFT exhibitions across Dubai and Bahrain.

Puja said: “I’m so excited and honoured to be partnering with both COYA Dubai and Abu Dhabi on their first ever NFT collections. I believe that the NFT space truly is the future of the creative industry, and it’s brilliant to see a brand as renowned and famous as COYA embracing all the many wonderful opportunities and possibilities that it provides. For me, creating art is like escaping through a portal into a different dimension. I hope COYA’s members and guests all get a kick out of my creations and are able to appreciate this world of mystique and whimsical ideas that I’ve worked so hard to bring to life. COYA is full of colours, patterns and other-worldly experiences and I think we make the perfect match. I look forward to seeing how we can continue to push boundaries together going forward.”

Puja Tiwari’s collage art NFTs for COYA Dubai and COYA Abu Dhabi will be available on Foundation from May 2022 and on display in COYA Dubai from 12th June 2022.

To find out more about the works of Puja Tiwari, please visit https://www.instagram.com/1800.weirdo/?utm_medium=copy_link.

-Ends-

ABOUT COYA DUBAI:

Adorned with colourful Incan-inspired art works and luscious greenery, COYA Dubai is one of the most vibrant, exciting and eclectic hotspots in the city.

Located in the heart of the Restaurant Village at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai, COYA Dubai takes guests on a journey through the enticing cuisine and charming culture of Peru. Infused with the unique DNA of the iconic COYA brand and known for its Ritual parties, lively brunches and flavoursome authentic cuisine, it provides an immersive escape from reality like no other.

Always an upbeat and thrilling, the elegant ambiance is lifted with tribal beats and atmospheric house mixes from the brand’s world-renowned DJs.

Further cementing its position as one of the region’s brightest culinary jewels, COYA Dubai was recently ranked 13th on the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants list 2022.

Boasting an exclusive Members’ Club, stunning Pisco Bar and beautiful dining room, the award-winning COYA Dubai continues to make waves throughout the region and beyond.

