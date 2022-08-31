Kingdom of Bahrain: Zayani Foods, the food and beverages arm of Al Zayani Investments Group, has recently launched its 15th Costa Coffee branch in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The standalone drive-thru store is located in Zayed Town, in the close vicinity of vital landmarks, including the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) Customer Service Centre and Sultan Mall.

The store is the first Costa Coffee in the Middle East region to adopt Uplift Design, a design concept that was developed as part of the brand’s evolution, with a focus on making the store experience at Costa Coffee an uplifting one for customers. The look and feel of the new store were designed to provide a feel-good environment that meets the requirements of Costa consumers and their changing needs for years to come.

In celebration of the opening, the branch will be giving out free drinks to the first 50 drive-thru customers every day for two weeks, until September 10, 2022, starting 5pm – a great opportunity for coffee lovers to sample the store’s exceptional selection that is tailored to localised tastes, appealing to both adventurous and traditionalist palates, with a mixture of inventive drinks as well as beloved classics.

Since acquiring full rights for Bahrain to develop and operate the renowned UK-based coffee shop company in December 2019, Zayani Foods has devoted itself to expanding the brand, making its outstanding handcrafted coffee and delicious menu choices accessible to customers all across the Kingdom.

Other recently launched branches include the Costa Coffee Mashrabiya Drive-Thru opened in Sanabis and Costa Coffee Al Saha next to Al Moayyed Tower in Seef District.

About Al Zayani Investments Group

Al Zayani Investments Group B.S.C is a dynamic company based in Manama, Bahrain. Since its establishment in 1977, the journey has been one of mounting success and expansion. The company’s business portfolio includes diversified ventures into the automotive, health care, manufacturing, real estate and service businesses. By laying the groundwork of a solid local foundation and employing the best resources and technologies, it has consolidated its position as a strong regional competitor, equipped to face the challenges of the changing modern market.

About Costa Coffee

Founded in London by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa in 1971, Costa Coffee operates over 2,600+ coffee shops in the UK and more than 1,300+ in 32 international markets. We are proud to be the nation’s favourite coffee shop, having been awarded “Best Branded Coffee Shop Chain in the UK and Ireland" by Allegra Strategies for nine years running (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018).

Making a positive contribution to the communities we are part of is extremely important to us, both here in the UK and across the world. That’s why we established The Costa Foundation, a registered charity with the aim of improving the life chances of children in coffee growing communities by helping them access a safe, quality education. So far, the Costa Foundation has funded over 80 school projects and changed the lives of more than 75,000 children. We also have a UK-wide Community Programme, which enables our teams to volunteer their time to good causes locally and to invite community groups to make use of our welcoming space in store.

In 2011 Costa Coffee purchased Coffee Nation rebranding it to Costa Express. Today, Costa Express operates over 8,500+ coffee bars in nine international markets and proudly serves the same famous Mocha Italia blend found in stores, combined with fresh milk to create a delicious and warming cup of coffee on the go.

