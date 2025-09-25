COS opens the doors to its new store in The Avenues mall, marking its second location in Kuwait. Designed in-house with the expertise of interior specialists, the space blends refined quiet elegance with warm, tactile materials – offering visitors a place of discovery and a moment of calm.

A muted palette runs throughout the interior, framing an expansive 425-square-metre layout. Carefully chosen furnishings and lighting introduce a balance of classic design and artisanal craftsmanship. At its foundation, Grassi Pietre terrazzo flooring – crafted from 90% recycled stone waste from Vicenza – adds texture and elegance.

The interiors strike a meticulous balance of material exploration and curated design. In the lounge, Paul Coenen’s Camber coffee table anchors the space with sculptural grace, its seamless form folded from a single sheet of stainless steel to catch and reflect the light. Complementing it, Tacchini’s Orsola sofa introduces a softened curve, while the HAOS 2020 armchair brings raw oak solidity and considered detailing. The men’s lounge continues the same quiet sophistication with the HAOS Lounge Chair – a study in brutalist form crafted in wood and stainless steel.

Softly upholstered daybeds and pouffes by NOR11 invite moments of pause in the fitting rooms, while Jason Posnot’s custom stools, in collaboration with INTERIOR ADDRESS, bring an artistic touch. Throughout, the lighting adds warmth and depth, weaving together comfort, design and craftsmanship in every detail.

Garments and accessories are displayed on aluminium rails and vitrines by Smile Plastics, crafted from recycled materials, with bespoke plinths by Jason Posnot and INTERIOR ADDRESS. At the centre, Italian-made tables by PAPER FACTOR – formed of plywood and a compound made of recycled cellulose fibres and natural pigments – anchor the interior with artisanal depth and tactile sophistication.

Now open, the new store presents the Autumn Winter 2025 Womenswear and Menswear collections.

About COS

Inspired by modern culture, dynamic global cities and compelling fashion moments, London-based fashion brand COS offers ready-to-wear and accessories rooted in exceptional quality and lasting design. Collections are created with an emphasis on expert craftsmanship, innovation and materiality, while sartorial advances are considered through experimental design, seamlessly blending timeless and contemporary.