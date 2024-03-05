Dubai, UAE: Corporate Trade House (CTH) was announced as the winner of esteemed Gulfood Innovation Awards for Di Sana Pianta Organic Drinks, a premium organic beverage it distributes. CTH, a leading distributor of FMCG products in the Middle East, proudly represents Di Sana Pianta Organic Drinks in the UAE.

The Gulfood Innovation Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements and innovation in the food and beverage industry. Di Sana Pianta Organic Drinks has earned its place on the list, showcasing its commitment to delivering high-quality, organic beverages to consumers. The Award program ran alongside Gulfood, the largest food and beverage exhibition in the Middle East.

Corporate Trade House, a leading distributor of trending, premium, organic, and sustainable products, operates under the umbrella of The Corporate Group (TCG), a trusted business services company in the UAE. Adel Alawadhi, Executive Chairman of TCG said ‘We are thrilled with this recognition. On behalf of The Corporate Group and Di Sana Pianta I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Gulfood Innovation Award committee, and to Di Sana Pianta for placing their trust in us.”

About Corporate Trade House (CTH): Corporate Trade House, a leading distributor of trending, premium, organic, and sustainable products, operates under the umbrella of The Corporate Group (TCG), a trusted business services company in the UAE. CTH offers Product distribution, Commercial agency, Product registration and Trade support services; and is a member of Dubai SME (Dubai Government) and Khalifa Fund (Abu Dhabi Government).

Know more: https://cth-uae.ae/

For Media enquiries contact:

marketing@cbs-uae.ae

+971 4 4048787