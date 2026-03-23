United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) announced a collaboration with US Conec to become a licensee of PRIZM® TMT optical ferrule technology, a solution that allows for higher fiber counts in tighter spaces inside data centers. The addition of PRIZM® TMT expands Corning’s full spectrum of high density optical connectivity solutions for next generation AI networks.

“AI infrastructure is pushing optical connectivity into new and more demanding environments,” said Mike O’Day, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corning Optical Communications. “By licensing PRIZM® TMT, Corning is strengthening its ability to deliver scalable, fiber rich solutions that help customers build larger, faster, and more efficient AI clusters, while aligning closely with the broader industry ecosystem.”

As AI infrastructure scales with new generations of AI chips and larger cluster sizes, data center customers need to connect an increasing number of accelerators in the scale-out portion of the network. Moreover, traditional short-reach copper links will increasingly be replaced with optical in the scale-up portions of the network, driving the number of optical connections to increase into the thousands of fibers per server rack and switch rack.

This transition is driving significantly higher fiber density inside server racks, increasing the importance of connector density, performance, and installation speed. The PRIZM® TMT ferrule addresses these challenges through precision‐aligned microlenses rather than direct fiber to fiber contact. The expanded beam PRIZM® TMT ferrule technology allows for faster and more reliable installation, greater contamination resistance, and reduction in total cost of ownership – all critical advantages in demanding scale-up and scale-out AI data center deployments.

PRIZM is a registered trademark of US Conec Ltd. For more information, visit Corning’s products page.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 175-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.