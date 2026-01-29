Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) announced a multiyear, up to $6 billion agreement to accelerate the buildout of the most advanced data centers in the United States to support Meta’s apps, technologies, and AI ambitions. Under the agreement, Corning will supply Meta with its newest innovations in optical fiber, cable, and connectivity solutions. To support this, Corning will expand manufacturing capabilities across its operations in North Carolina — including a significant capacity expansion at its optical cable manufacturing facility in Hickory where Meta will serve as the anchor customer.

“This long-term partnership with Meta reflects Corning’s commitment to develop, innovate, and manufacture the critical technologies that power next generation data centers here in the U.S.,” said Wendell P. Weeks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Corning Incorporated. “The investment will expand our manufacturing footprint in North Carolina, support an increase in Corning’s employment levels in the state by 15 to 20 percent, and help sustain a highly skilled workforce of more than 5,000 — including the scientists, engineers, and production teams at two of the world’s largest optical fiber and cable manufacturing facilities. Together with Meta, we’re strengthening domestic supply chains and helping ensure that advanced data centers are built using U.S. innovation and advanced manufacturing.”

Meta is expanding its commitment to build industry leading data centers in the U.S. and to source advanced technology made domestically.

“Building the most advanced data centers in the U.S. requires world-class partners and American manufacturing,” said Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs Officer at Meta. “We’re proud to partner with Corning – a company with deep expertise in optical connectivity and commitment to domestic manufacturing – for the high-performance fiber optic cables our AI infrastructure needs. This collaboration will help create good-paying, skilled U.S. jobs, strengthen local economies, and help secure the U.S. lead in the global AI race.”

Key elements of the agreement

Multiyear, up to $6 billion commitment.

Corning to supply latest generation optical fiber, cable and connectivity products designed to meet the density and scale demands of advanced AI data centers.

New optical cable manufacturing facility in Hickory, North Carolina, in addition to expanded production capacity across Corning’s North Carolina operations.

Agreement supports Corning’s projected employment growth in North Carolina by 15 to 20 percent, sustaining a skilled workforce of more than 5,000 employees in the state, including thousands of jobs tied to two of the world’s largest optical fiber and cable manufacturing facilities.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 175-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

Media Relations Contacts:

Gabrielle Bailey

baileygr@corning.com

John Arwood

arwoodjm@corning.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Ann H.S. Nicholson

nicholsoas@corning.com