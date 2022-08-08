Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has announced that Corniche Hospital and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) have returned to their normal operations and continue to provide specialized and comprehensive healthcare services to patients.

Corniche Hospital is the UAE’s leading tertiary women and newborn hospital, providing high-quality services. Meanwhile, SKMC remains committed to providing exceptional adult surgical and medical services in its inpatient and outpatient facilities.

The hospitals are also accepting a broader range of medical insurance. The coverage expansion is in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision to provide quality healthcare to all its citizens and residents. The list of accepted medical insurance includes DAMAN, AETNA, RAK Insurance, SALAMA, SAICO, NGI, AXA Dubai, Insurance House, MetLife Alico, Oman Insurance, Watania, NEXTCARE, National Life and General Insurance, ORIENT, NAS-NEURON, ADNIC, CIGNA, Qatar Insurance Company, Al Ain Ahlia, Al Hilal Takaful, Emirates Insurance Company and Takaful Emarat.

Corniche Hospital and SKMC are welcoming all patients and have returned to their normal operations, providing healthcare services to members of the community while adhering to the highest safety standards. The milestone was achieved thanks to the consistent efforts of the healthcare sector and the UAE government, which has drastically reduced the number of COVID-19 cases requiring medical care.

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer at SEHA, said: “As healthcare leaders, we owe it to the community we serve to cater to the healthcare needs of every patient. Corniche Hospital and SKMC’s return to normal is a testament to our medical staff’s dedication to their patients. I am exceedingly proud of the work put in by the teams at the helm of both hospitals and pledge that we shall continue to provide our patients with the highest quality of care.”

While case numbers in the UAE are coming down, new COVID-19 cases continue to emerge across the world. The UAE government continues to adopt precautionary measures to keep cases at a minimum. The country’s efforts have been significantly successful, and it has been a leader in the global fight against the pandemic.

Al Kuwaiti further praised the tireless efforts made by the medical cadres across all healthcare facilities in the Emirate. Furthermore, he called on all members of society to continue taking all the necessary precautions.

If you are interested in making an appointment at Corniche Hospital or SKMC or at any of SEHA’s leading hospitals and clinics, please call 800 50 or visit www.seha.ae/. You can also book an appointment through the SEHA Mobile app or WhatsApp us on

02-4102200.

-Ends-

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae