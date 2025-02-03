Cornerstone Clinic, a premier health and wellness destination in the heart of Dubai Marina, is excited to announce its new Health Check service for men and women. Located in the elegant Grosvenor House, the clinic offers a modern, luxurious space for family medicine, dentistry, aesthetics, and wellness.

Cornerstone Clinic’s mission is to build health foundations from the inside out. It is committed to delivering personalized care. Led by a team of highly qualified professionals, including renowned visiting experts from around the globe, the clinic ensures exceptional standards of service and expertise.

The Health Check service, overseen by Dr. Ruhil Badiani (MBBS, BSc RadSci, MRCGP, DRCOG), includes a comprehensive consultation that includes a detailed medical history review and physical examination. The service extends to investigation tests and specialised assessments, including Body Analysis, Oxidative Stress Test, TMR (Therapeutic Magnetic Resonance) Session, Cardiovascular Risk Analysis, and Dental Scale and polish.

Patients have the opportunity to enhance their experience with optional add-on treatments offered at a 50% discount. These include Hydrafacial, Ozone Therapy, and IV Vitamin & Mineral Infusion, ensuring a holistic approach to health and wellness.

The pricing for the Health Check service is AED 2,577 for women and AED 2,377 for men. Beyond this offering, Cornerstone Clinic provides a comprehensive range of family medicine services, including chronic illness management, pediatric care, women’s healthcare, ENT services, allergy treatments, dermatological care, joint or cervical pain treatment, vascular diseases, gut and mental health support. The clinic’s convenient location also features valet parking at Grosvenor House Hotel, making it accessible and stress-free for patients.

Appointments are available Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Cornerstone Clinic is located on the fourth floor of Grosvenor House Hotel, Tower 1, Al Emreef Street, Dubai Marina.

To book an appointment or learn more about the Health Check service, call 050 494 6377 or visit www.cornerstoneclinic.ae.