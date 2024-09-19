Cairo - COREangelsMEA, a member of COREangels International, proudly announces its latest investment in Plain Tiger, an innovative startup transforming the B2B hospitality sector. This investment follows COREangelsMEA’s fourth investment committee, held on July 3rd, which attracted over 750 applications from startups across the region. After a thorough selection process, five startups were nominated to showcase their ideas to business angels, with Plain Tiger ultimately being chosen for investment. ABAN (African Business Angel Network) contributed as a co-investment partner in this round. The investment amount remains undisclosed.

COREangelsMEA operates a unique investment model in the region, emphasizing both financial returns and social impact through a Venture Studio-backed ecosystem. By partnering with Kemtix Ventures, the venture builder arm of PTS Investments Holdings, COREangelsMEA extends its support beyond capital, offering venture development services and hands-on guidance from seasoned business angels, known as "Archangels." This model helps startups grow, scale, and commercialize their innovations while mitigating risks for both business angels and startups.

Maha Mandour, Founding Partner of COREangelsMEA and executive chairperson of PTS Investments Holdings, highlighted the importance of investing in startups like Plain Tiger. “Supporting startups that align with our values of sustainability and impact is essential for driving meaningful change. Plain Tiger exemplifies a company that offers both a strong business proposition and contributes to a more sustainable future. By backing startups like Plain Tiger, we help create a positive impact that extends beyond financial returns.”

Plain Tiger's B2B marketplace enables hotels to quickly and cost-effectively transition to sustainable supply chains by providing access to verified suppliers and comprehensive ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) data. This innovative platform seamlessly connects businesses in the hospitality industry with top-quality, eco-friendly products and services, streamlining procurement processes and enhancing operational efficiency.

"COREangelsMEA's investment helps to accelerate our journey to innovate and lead the way in the B2B hospitality space," said Oliver Baillie, Co-Founder & CEO of Plain Tiger. "With their backing, we are well-positioned to drive adoption of sustainable solutions, helping the industry and hotels within it to achieve their net zero commitments. Plain Tiger is set to leverage this investment to further develop its platform, expand its market reach into Middle East Region mainly in KSA market, driving both economic and environmental benefits for the hospitality industry."

Plain Tiger Co-Founder, Alexandra Polson, added "We're delighted to be joining forces with COREAngels MEA, with the wealth of experience of their network, to achieve our mission of driving sustainable production and consumption globally, as we accelerate hotels towards their sustainability goals."

According to Fadilah Tchoumba, CEO – Africa Business Angel Network highlights the significant impact of COREangelsMEA's approach to angel investing: “As part of the revolutionary ABAN Networks, COREangelsMEA, under Maha Mandour’s leadership, continues to redefine angel investing in the MEA region by providing startups with more than just capital; offering mentorship, strategic support, and a robust venture studio model. Their investment in Plain Tiger is a prime example of how the right partnerships can accelerate sustainable innovation. COREangelsMEA's approach not only bridges regional and international markets but also fosters growth in the African startup ecosystem by nurturing impactful, purpose-driven businesses, reflecting Africa Business Angel Network's theme for this year, 'Consolidating Angel Investing in Africa and the Diaspora' and our overall mission of building robust early-stage investment ecosystems across the continent.”

About COREangelsMEA

COREangelsMEA is a network of successful angel investors and entrepreneurs dedicated to investing in startups across the Middle East and Africa. With a focus on fostering innovation and growth, COREangelsMEA supports startups through mentorship, strategic guidance, and funding.

About Plain Tiger

Plain Tiger's B2B marketplace enables hotels to quickly and cost-effectively transition to sustainable supply chains by providing access to verified suppliers and comprehensive ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) data. This innovative platform seamlessly connects businesses in the hospitality industry with top-quality, eco-friendly products and services, streamlining procurement processes and enhancing operational efficiency.