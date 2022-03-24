Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Millennium Hotels & Resorts MEA, one of the fastest-growing regional hotel management companies in the Middle East & Africa, is pleased to announce the latest addition to its expansive portfolio in the UAE with the opening of Copthorne Lakeview Hotel & Executive Apartments at Dubai Investments Park in partnership with Properties Investment LLC.

Hamid Sidine, Chief Operating Officer of Millennium Hotels and Resorts, Middle East and Africa, said: We are very proud to open our latest hotel in the UAE and continue our strategic expansion across the Middle East region. We aim to create memorable experiences for our guests across all our hotel destinations and this hotel is no exception with its spectacular views and a relaxing atmosphere near the Dubai Expo 2020 site, Copthorne Lakeview is the ideal destination for the local community, business and leisure travellers”

Overlooking a picturesque lake, the Copthorne Lakeview Hotel & Executive Apartments Dubai Investments Park encompasses 165 rooms and 43 apartments of one and two bedrooms. It offers an outdoor pool area that includes a separate children’s pool and a relaxing terrace. The hotel adjoins a shopping mall that consists of a large grocery shop, Choithrams, a nail salon, a hairdresser, a kids play area, and several restaurants.

Copthorne Lakeview Hotel & Executive Apartments offers a choice of dining options including a specialty all-day dining restaurant, Poolside Bar, and a British style gastro-pub, Neighborhood. It also provides banquet spaces with a private entrance, a large outdoor terrace to host special events and outdoor receptions, and five event rooms.

For golfers the hotel is located near three championship golf courses and is also within a 15-minute drive to Dubai Expo 2020 site and a 20-minute drive from Al Maktoum International Airport.

Copthorne is a renowned brand that provides quality service with tremendous value, offering convenient locations around the globe for business and leisure travelers. Millennium Hotels and Resorts currently operates 26 hotels under the Copthorne brand globally in Asia, Europe and New Zealand, including six hotels in the MEA region in operation and a pipeline of five hotels across the MEA region.

-Ends-