Sharm El Sheikh – DP World, the operator of the port of Ain Sokhna in Egypt’s Suez Canal Zone (SC Zone), has confirmed its ongoing support for the green energy transition and business sustainability through participating in the "Green Shipping Challenge" initiative. This commitment took place at the United Nations Climate Conference (COP27) and aligns with DP World’s ‘Our World, Our Future’ global sustainability strategy.

To highlight the group’s innovation and commitment to sustainable business practices, DP World showcased its strategy for converting their fleet to electrical power, thus decreasing their reliance on diesel at the global conference. In addition, DP World highlighted the alternative fuel solutions it is exploring to foster a more sustainable environment in and around their ports and terminals.

Suhail Al Banna, CEO and Managing Director - Middle East and Africa at DP World, said: "We are pleased with our ongoing cooperation with the SC Zone, headed by Mr. Waleid Gamaleldien, in developing a distinguished business environment for the local trade market.” Suhail Al Banna continued: “We have placed our own strategic plan for sustainability titled ‘Our World, Our Future’, which comes in line with the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs), at the forefront of our operations to become a carbon-neutral company by 2040, and to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050."

Throughout COP27, DP World in Sokhna's leadership participated in several discussions surrounding the company’s sustainability efforts. DP World highlighted the latest solutions that are making the work environment more sustainable, in addition to presenting the company’s five-year sustainability plan.

“DP World's terminals have already begun to implement the group’s strategy by raising efficiency standards, using electric-powered equipment, supplying electricity using renewable energy sources, low-carbon fuels, and offsetting carbon dioxide emissions,” affirmed Suhail Al Banna.

During the session, titled "Enhancing Green Maritime Transport,” DP World executives discussed several solutions to enhance maritime transport and support the green transition through supplying green fuel across the sector. Major shipping lines were urged to introduce modern ships into their fleet that use green fuel (green hydrogen).

DP World Sokhna was also present at the exhibition as one of the development partners in the SC Zone pavilion. The presentation of the SC Zone demonstrated investment opportunities and incentives to investors and stakeholders, whilst elaborating on various industrial sectors that the Port Authority aims to establish within its four industrial zones, served by its six affiliated ports.

