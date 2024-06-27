Continental Saudia has announced the winners of its exclusive competition, launched at the beginning of the current summer season in 2024, which provided an opportunity for all Continental Tire customers and enthusiasts to participate.

The competition witnessed wide participation from various parts of the kingdom, with entries received from Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Eastern Region, reflecting Continental's commitment to engaging with its customers across the entire kingdom.

Four participants have won a luxurious, all-expenses-paid summer trip for two to Sharm El Sheikh. The winners were randomly selected from all participants who met the simple competition requirements, which included the purchase of four tires with a size of 18 inches or above, following Continental's Instagram account, and submitting a photo of the purchased tires with proof of purchase.

This competition is part of Continental Saudi's strategy to enhance communication with its customers, provide them with a unique experience, and build awareness of the global Continental brand among the local audience and potential customers.