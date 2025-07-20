Cairo: Contact Financial Holding continues to solidify its role as a key development partner in the Egyptian market by championing initiatives that promote good governance, transparency, and equal opportunity, with a strong focus on the economic and social empowerment of women. As part of this commitment, Contact Insurance Brokerage, the Group’s insurance brokerage arm, has officially joined the UN Global Compact Network Egypt (UNGCNE), while also supporting UNGCNE flagship women empowerment program, “Bloom with Purpose.”

This Pearson-certified program is designed to equip women in mid-management positions with the strategic leadership skills, emotional intelligence, and decision-making capabilities necessary to advance into senior executive roles—contributing to a more inclusive and resilient business environment in Egypt.

By joining the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, Contact Insurance Brokerage takes a bold step toward deepening its commitment to responsible business practices. This partnership not only strengthens the company’s leadership position within Egypt’s insurance sector but also unlocks opportunities to scale its sustainability impact through access to global knowledge, tools, and capacity building platforms. including business accelerators in key areas such as Business & Human Rights, Climate Ambition, SDG Innovation, and Business Integrity. In addition to the Sustain360 program, UNGCNE’s flagship capacity-building program focused on developing core ESG competencies across the private sector, along with full access to the UN Global Compact Academy, the UN’s premier digital learning platform offering practical, on-demand training to help businesses integrate sustainability into strategy, operations, and leadership.

“At Contact Insurance Brokerage, we believe that women’s empowerment and good governance are not merely social responsibilities; they are fundamental pillars for building strong and sustainable institutions. Our partnership with the UN Global Compact Network Egypt (UNGCNE) is a natural extension of our vision to cultivate a workplace rooted in diversity, equality, and innovation, where equal opportunity is a core value guiding everything we do,” stated Mrs. Nehal Break, Chairman and Managing Director of Contact Insurance Brokerage.

“We consider women’s empowerment a strategic priority, essential to achieving sustainable economic growth and strengthening our competitiveness as a leading company in the Egyptian market. This partnership offers a framework of global standards and best practices that will help translate our vision into action while generating measurable impact across our business and the broader community. We hope this step marks the beginning of a broader journey of impactful initiatives in the near future,” Mrs. Break added.

“We value our collaboration with Contact Group, though our partnership with Contact Insurance Brokerage reflects a strong alignment with our mission. Their support for Bloom with Purpose initiative stands as a clear testament to their commitment to empowering women in decision-making roles,” commented Mrs. Walaa El-Husseiny, CEO of the UN Global Compact Network Egypt.

Mrs. El-Husseiny added “This partnership lays the foundation for impactful, long-term cooperation that we believe will resonate across Egypt’s financial sector and labor market. The active engagement of private sector leaders like Contact Insurance Brokerage is essential to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and strengthening women’s leadership across the country.”

It is noteworthy that this partnership clearly reflects Contact Insurance Brokerage’s long-standing commitment to creating a positive and sustainable societal impact. It aligns with the group’s strategic direction of supporting key societal priorities, including gender equality, quality education, decent employment, and good governance, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.