Said Zater: Redefining Corporate Social Responsibility at Contact with Visionary Leadership

Cairo, Since taking the helm of Contact Financial Holding, Mr. Said Zater, alongside Mrs. Ghada Tayel, Group Head of Sustainability and CSR, has embedded social responsibility at the heart of Contact’s identity. Driven by his belief that a company's success is measured by its contributions to society, through Mr. Zater’s strategic vision, he has spearheaded impactful initiatives to support those in need and create lasting change in people’s lives.

Under Mr. Zater’s leadership, Contact has signed a series of new cooperation protocols, positively impacting thousands of lives. Among the most notable is a partnership with JOSAAB Foundation to support Hospice Egypt project. This initiative provides specialized medical care for patients over the age of 18 with chronic or terminal illnesses who have exhausted all medical treatment options. Focusing on pain management, physical relief and emotional well-being, the project offers compassionate care to patients and their families, whether at home, in hospice centers, or in hospitals, helping them find comfort and dignity in their last days. This collaboration underscores Mr. Zater’s commitment to community welfare by supporting humanitarian initiatives that ease suffering and leave a lasting mark on society.

Mr. Zater has also strengthened Contact’s efforts in supporting people of determination by providing free, lifelong 3D-printed prosthetic limbs in partnership with Hand in Hand Foundation, along with psychological rehabilitation that empowers people of determination to reintegrate into society, reclaim their independence, and restore hope for a fulfilling life.

Moreover, Mr. Zater’s impact extends to improving living standards in underprivileged villages. In collaboration with Abwab El-Kheir Foundation, Contact has provided clean water sources to families in need and equipped public hospitals with new medical equipment to enhance healthcare services. The initiative also includes providing essential school supplies for underprivileged children, reinforcing Mr. Zater’s belief that investing in education is an investment in the future.

Contact’s contributions extend beyond financial support to include raising awareness and promoting a culture of sustainable giving. Believing in the power of sports in serving the community, Mr. Zater emphasized Contact’s participation in Rahn Schulen Kairo marathon, where all the proceeds from donations were dedicated to supporting 57357 Hospital for Children's Cancer Treatment.

Thanks to Mr. Zater’s visionary leadership and determination to create real societal value, Contact has emerged as a role model for social responsibility within Egypt’s non-banking financial sector, one that combines financial success with positive community impact. Contact’s partnerships and initiatives reflect its deep commitment to community service, striving to create a lasting, positive impact that enhances the quality of life and supports the most vulnerable groups. The group firmly believes that real development starts with responsible giving and active participation in building a better future for generations to come.