Cairo, Egypt. Contact Financial Holding, Egypt’s leading non-banking financial services provider, has announced a strategic partnership with noon Payments, the integrated online payment gateway powered by noon. This collaboration will be implemented through Contact’s AI-powered digital application, ContactNow, and its leading payment solutions provider, Contact Pay. The partnership aims to enhance Egypt’s digital payment ecosystem and expand access to seamless, innovative, and customer-centric financial solutions across the market.

Aligned with the shared strategy of both companies to offer flexible and secure payment services, the partnership between Contact and noon Payments aims to revolutionize financial accessibility and enhance both merchants’ and customers’ journey. It enables noon Payments’ merchants to leverage Contact’s financing services as a reliable and convenient payment method, simplifying the purchasing process and providing multiple payment options.

Furthermore, the partnership introduces a fully digitized financing experience for consumers by enabling "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) service through ContactNow app. Beyond BNPL, noon Payments is now integrated as a digital payment gateway within ContactNow app, allowing Contact customers to pay installments, bills, and subscriptions using a wide range of secure digital payment methods. Also noon Payments will offer Contact’s payment services as a payment method for their merchants to integrate into their checkout systems, providing greater flexibility and a wider variety of payment options for their customers. This collaboration leverages the combined expertise of both entities to deliver a fully-fledged suite of digital payment solutions that elevate the user experience and respond to evolving market needs.

Ahmed Abdel Hakim, Managing Director of Contact Pay, expressed his excitement about the strategic partnership, stating: “This strategic collaboration with noon Payments reflects our ongoing commitment to building a robust digital infrastructure at Contact Financial Holding. We see this as a major step forward in reshaping the digital payments landscape in Egypt by delivering seamless, secure, and customer-centric payment solutions that align with modern consumer expectations.”

Ahmed El Moselhy – Business Director at Contact Now, commented: “We’re proud to join forces with noon Payments through this strategic agreement, which unlocks instant and secure financing options for our customers directly via ContactNow app. By integrating BNPL services into the noon platform, we’re not only simplifying the customer financing and shopping experience and helping them manage spending without upfront costs, we’re also contributing to a smarter, more resilient e-commerce ecosystem that aligns with evolving customer needs and supports sustainable digital growth.”

Moustafa Maher, Country Manager of noon Payments Egypt, commented: “We are pleased to be partnering with Contact to integrate noon Payments’ cutting-edge payment solutions with its innovative financial services. This collaboration is designed to deliver a smooth and efficient experience for businesses and consumers in Egypt, while also contributing to the development of the local economy.”

It is noteworthy that this strategic collaboration plays a pivotal role in driving financial inclusion and accelerating digital transformation in Egypt. By offering secure and flexible digital financing solutions tailored to consumer needs and aligned with market developments, it contributes to building a more integrated and advanced digital payments ecosystem.

About Contact Financial Holding

Contact Financial Holding SAE (CNFN.CA) is the largest non-bank financial services provider in Egypt changing the way people and business access finance and insurance. Operating since 2001, Contact adopts innovative approaches in extending its services, offering quality services with simple procedures and reaching a wide client base through its various subsidiaries, affiliates and partners. Contact’s financing division offers market leading services including consumer financing for new and used passenger and commercial vehicles and an array of consumer durables through Contact Credit and Contact CrediTech, Mortgage finance through Contact Mortgage, as well as commercial finance through Contact Leasing and Contact Factoring. Contact operates in insurance through Sarwa Insurance and Sarwa Life Insurance. Contact also offers an array of corporate financing services including securitization, structured debt and debt investment management. Contact Financial Holding SAE is authorized and regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA).

ABOUT NOON.COM

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.