Cairo: Contact CrediTech, a leading provider of digital financial solutions for individuals and a subsidiary of Contact Financial Holding, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with "Converted Pay," a top platform specializing in automated advertising and marketing. This collaboration is set to provide young entrepreneurs and individuals with a flexible, hassle-free way to finance their social media advertising campaigns in Egyptian Pounds (EGP), eliminating the complexity of currency conversions.

This strategic move aligns with Contact's mission to deliver innovative financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of digital entrepreneurs. Through the partnership, clients can seamlessly pay for their digital ads in EGP via the "Converted Pay" platform, utilizing flexible payment plans through the "ContactNow" app. This allows users to manage their marketing expenses with ease and focus more on growing their business rather than dealing with currency fluctuations.

One of the highlights of this collaboration is an exclusive offer where clients can pay for their digital ads with no administrative fees or interest charges during the promotion period. This unique opportunity empowers young entrepreneurs to expand their digital presence without the usual financial hurdles, allowing them to focus on scaling their businesses.

Omar El Feky, Managing Director of Contact CrediTech, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to join forces with 'Converted Pay' to offer a solution that simplifies digital advertising payments. This partnership eliminates financial barriers for young entrepreneurs, making it easier to grow their digital footprint and focus on building impactful campaigns."

Ali Zowail, Global VP of Sales at Converted Pay, echoed this sentiment: "We’re excited to work with Contact to bring forward these innovative payment solutions. Our platform empowers entrepreneurs by providing transparent budgeting in EGP, helping them streamline their advertising efforts without the stress of currency conversions."

Said Zater, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, concluded: "At Contact, we are committed to supporting entrepreneurs in a rapidly evolving digital world. Our collaboration with Converted Pay reinforces our vision to drive digital transformation in Egypt and enable young entrepreneurs to succeed."

With this partnership, Contact and Converted Pay make social media advertising in Egypt easier, faster, and more accessible than ever before. Entrepreneurs can now focus on crafting powerful campaigns without worrying about exchange rates, enjoying secure transactions and seamless payment processing—all in Egyptian Pounds.