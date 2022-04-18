• NPCC marks entry to Southeast Asia, as part of the Group’s expansion plans

Cairo, Egypt: Following an extensive prequalification and selection process, PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of PETRONAS, has awarded National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), leader of a consortium with Technip Energies for the FEED contract of a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Project at the Kasawari gas field off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia. This is regarded as one of the world’s largest offshore CCS projects.

The Kasawari CCS project is expected to process an average of 3.7 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually and is scheduled to start up in 2025.

Technip Energies will bring its technological know-how, overall project management capabilities and innovative solutions from early stage to project delivery, and NPCC will draw on its project management skills for EPC projects, its global experience in offshore installation and fabrication capabilities.

NPCC and Technip Energies have collaborated for decades, executing together several landmark projects and have recently reinforced their cooperation through a strategic partnership to accelerate the energy transition.

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, said: “We are proud to see the quick results of our recent strategic agreement with Technip Energies. Both of us have aligned plans and strategies for the renewable and decarbonisation sector, which enabled us to win the contract for one of the largest CCS projects in the world. At NPCC, we are further supporting the Group’s vision to drive business diversification by expanding into several growth sectors, underlining NMDC’s reputation as a global EPC and marine dredging services major. Through this contract, we are marking our entry in Southeast Asia. We will continue to explore opportunities to deliver our world class capabilities through new partnerships and project wins.”

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: “We are honored to be entrusted by PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd., along with our long-lasting partner NPCC, for the development of their flagship Kasawari CCS project which contributes to their aspiration of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Leveraging our technological and technical expertise in the carbon capture domain, our 40 years of continuous operations in Malaysia designing and delivering some of the most complex assets and our strategic agreement with NPCC, we are committed to make the Kasawari CCS project a success and reference in the industry.”

NPCC and Technip Energies’ strategic partnership will focus on capturing opportunities in energy transition and on fostering the best engineering practices. It will also enhance cooperation in blue and green hydrogen and related decarbonisation projects, CO2 capture in addition to industrial projects in the fields of waste-to-energy, biorefining, biochemistry, ammonia as well as other energy transition related themes.

-Ends-

About NPCC

NPCC (National Petroleum Construction Company), a part of NMDC Group, headquartered in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is a world-class Engineering, Procurement and Construction Company that provides total EPC solutions to both the Offshore and Onshore Oil & Gas sectors.

A subsidiary of National Marine Dredging, NPCC provides engineering, procurement, project management, fabrication, installation and commissioning to project owners and operators.

Since its inception in 1973, NPCC has expanded its geographic footprint globally and today operates in Arabian Gulf, South Asia and Southeast Asia, and has plans to expand its operations to Africa and Caspian region.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) traded over-the-counter in the United States.

For further information: www.technipenergies.com