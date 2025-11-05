Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Consolidated Grünenfelder Saady Holding Company (“CGS” or the “Company”), a market leader in cold chain technology providing high quality and innovative cold chain solutions, with a particular focus on advanced refrigeration, refrigerated transport solutions, specialized mobile units and design/manufacturing of complex units in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, today announces the price range (the “Offer Price Range”) for its initial public offering (“IPO” or the “Offering”), as well as commencement of the institutional book-building period for Participating Parties.

The Offer Price Range has been set between SAR 9.50 and 10.00 per share. The institutional book-building period will commence on 5 November 2025G until 3:00 p.m. on 11 November 2025G.

Based on the Price Range, CGS is set to list with a market capitalization of between SAR 950 million (c. $ 253.3 million) and SAR 1,000 million (c. $ 266.7 million).

On 25 June 2025G, the Capital Market Authority (“CMA”) approved the Company’s application for the offering of 30,000,000 ordinary shares (the “Offer Shares”), representing 30% of the Company’s issued share capital, by way of a sale of existing shares by the current shareholders, Darat Esmat Bin Abdul-Samad Al Saady Holding Company and GK Grünenfelder International AG (the “Selling Shareholders”). The final offer price of the Offer Shares will be determined at the end of the book-building process.

The Company’s red herring prospectus includes all details of the IPO. For additional details please visit the Company’s IPO website ipo.cgs.com.sa or the website of the Financial Advisor www.aljaziracapital.com.sa or the website of CMA www.cma.org.sa.

Transaction Timetable