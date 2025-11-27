DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Novo Nordisk, the global healthcare company seeking to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, and Connected Health, the Emirati digital health company making healthcare more personal, today announced a partnership set to transform the patient experience for the one in three people in the United Arab Emirates living with obesity or overweight. The collaboration combines Novo Nordisk’s 25-year expertise in obesity research[1] with Connected Health’s agile technology platform to tackle one of the region’s most significant health challenges.

This partnership is designed to directly support patients by improving the critical, and often difficult, journey after they receive a prescription – a phase known for challenges with adherence and support.

Dr. Cecilia Radu, Vice President and General Manager of Novo Nordisk UAE, stated: “I’m thrilled to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Novo Nordisk UAE and Connected Health; a very important moment bringing our companies together with the main objective to serve the patients from United Arab Emirates who are affected by obesity or overweight.”

She continued: “Novo Nordisk started studying obesity 25 years ago, so we have a deep, long-term commitment to addressing this huge need. Our main objective with our semaglutide portfolio is to address the needs of the population here in the UAE. Connected Health’s business model is highly complementary with our own, allowing us to offer additional services and create new, essential ways of reaching our patients.”

Walid Bahri, Co-founder and CEO of Connected Health, described the partnership as a pivotal moment where expertise meets innovation, adding: “We are two companies focused on the same objective with different tools, and we both have the patient journey at heart. We want to optimize that journey, especially in the post-prescription phase, and it’s this combination that will create the meaningful difference. This is a gate opener for the pharma industry to begin enhancing support at the post-prescription level. We’re tremendously grateful to Novo Nordisk for supporting our vision.”

For patients, this partnership will provide tangible new benefits. Novo Nordisk UAE will leverage Connected Health’s digital platform – which includes RxNow Pharmacy, RxNow Personalized, and RxNow Technologies – to offer a new level of support. This includes practical services such as easy digital prescription fulfillment, online and teleconsultations, and reliable delivery, all designed to improve adherence and make the health journey simpler.

Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Co-founder of Connected Health, highlighted the partnership’s agile nature as the key to its potential for real-world impact.

“Healthcare is not an industry that’s quick to change; that’s why we are delighted to partner with Novo Nordisk. Despite their scale, they think like a startup, just like us. We share an agile, digital-first mindset. By connecting all the stakeholders – patients, doctors, pharma, and us – we can deliver real-world solutions that change lives and make patients’ lives simpler and more personal.”

Obesity and overweight are one of the UAE’s most significant public health challenges. Affecting one in three people, it is a critical national concern as it is a major risk factor for other chronic conditions, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. The collaboration between Novo Nordisk and Connected Health directly supports the UAE’s national health priorities to combat these chronic conditions and improve long-term community well-being.

About Connected Health

Proudly homegrown in the United Arab Emirates, Connected Health is a digital health company built on the belief that healthcare should be simpler, smarter, and more personal. Its current portfolio – which includes RxNow Pharmacy (a digital pharmacy), RxNow Personalized (a bespoke compounding lab), and RxNow Technologies (health-tech solutions) – is brought together under one roof to build a future where individual care is accessible and seamlessly woven into everyday life. Guided by co-founders Walid Bahri and Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, and driven by values of innovation and compassion, Connected Health’s mission is to make the health journey easier and more empowering for every individual it serves. Visit www.weareconnectedhealth.com.

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Visit www.novonordisk.ae.

Media Enquiries

Ahmed ElSherif

Digital Ink Media

press@digitalinkmedia.ae