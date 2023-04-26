Istanbul - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that dnata has become the first company to adopt ‘Connect API’, the newest feature of IATA’s DG AutoCheck. Connect API will help in the digitalization of the air cargo industry by automating the transfer of data from DG AutoCheck to other systems in the industry’s value chain. This connectivity has been enabled via IBS Software’s iCargo solution, which is currently being Implemented across dnata’s global network.

Connect API can be used flexibly in line with user priorities. dnata, for example plans to use Connect API to link its warehouse management system (iCargo) to DG AutoCheck to automate the creation of notifications to captain (NOTOC). Other potential applications include linking DG AutoCheck to operational or accounting systems and cargo management systems (CMS).

“Efficiently exchanging data with Connect API will help deliver the speed, quality, compliance and ultimately safety benefits of digitalization that air cargo customers are demanding. These benefits are real and measurable. Today it can take up to 100 minutes to get flight crew of freighter operations, detailed information on dangerous goods in the payload through NOTOC systems. With Connect API, this will be instantaneous. We are proud to be launching Connect API with dnata, bringing benefits to their customers,” said Frederic Leger, IATA’s Senior Vice President Commercial Products and Services.

“We are delighted to deliver this innovation to our customers. Connecting iCargo to DG AutoCheck through Connect API will accelerate dangerous goods acceptance checks while enabling the highest level of safety, compliance, and efficiency throughout the handling process. In addition, we will be able to further optimize our operations through the data by our systems working more efficiently together,” said Guillaume Crozier dnata’s SVP UAE Cargo and Global Cargo Strategy.

dnata’s iCargo is powered by IBS Software. “The seamless integration of DG AutoCheck with iCargo will help deliver significant benefits for dnata. It also paves the way to build confidence across the industry of what can be achieved through the real-time availability of operational information on dangerous goods and how that can be used to drive operational efficiencies,” said Ashok Rajan, SVP and Global Head of Cargo & Logistics, IBS Software.

View the DG AutoCheck infographic

