Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Confluent, the data streaming pioneer, announced the appointment of Karim Azar as Area Vice President (AVP) for the Middle East. In this leadership role, Karim will drive Confluent’s strategy for the region, foster customer success, deepen partner relationships, and advance the adoption of data streaming technologies.

“We are delighted to welcome Karim,” said Kamal Brar, Senior Vice President Partners & Technology Group, Confluent. “His deep understanding of the region’s digital priorities, customer-first mindset, and ability to foster trusted partnerships make him the ideal leader for the Middle East. Karim’s leadership will help customers put real-time data to work, driving intelligent operations, exceptional customer experiences, and real-world AI.”

Karim Azar joins Confluent with a wealth of experience in the technology industry, sales, business development, and executive leadership roles. Most recently, Karim served as Regional Vice President for the Middle East & Turkey at Cloudera. There, he was instrumental overseeing strategic initiatives, and managing key client relationships. Prior to his tenure at Cloudera, Karim held progressive roles at BMC Software, including Territory Manager for the Middle East & North Africa. In this capacity, he collaborated with organizations to deliver innovative IT enterprise solutions, focusing on IT service management, data centre automation, and workload optimization.

“I am delighted to join Confluent at such a transformative time for our ME customers,” said Karim Azar. “The region is leading the charge in digital innovation, as organizations tap into the value of real-time data to drive faster and smarter decisions. I look forward to working closely with our teams, customers, and partners to help shape the next era of intelligent, data-driven business in the Middle East.”

Karim will be speaking at Confluent’s Data Streaming World Tour event in Dubai on Thursday 13th November.