Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – CONDOR Non-Lethal Technologies, a Brazilian company and part of the UAE’s EDGE Group, announced the signing of a landmark contract with the Bahia Military Police for the supply of its new 10 mm pistol. The deal expands CONDOR’s domestic presence and reflects a broader shift in policing, as law enforcement agencies turn to advanced solutions that couple superior performance with accountability and measured application of force.

The contract, initially valued at R$ 5 million, has the potential to reach R$ 10 million with future acquisitions. This agreement demonstrates the confidence of state security forces in CONDOR’s domestic technological development and further strengthens the partnership between CONDOR and one of the country’s largest police organisations.

Developed using cutting-edge technology, the 10 mm pistol prioritises precision, ergonomics, reliability, and adaptability for different operational scenarios, meeting the demands of both urban and high-risk missions. This agreement is part of CONDOR and EDGE Group’s broader strategy to strengthen Brazil as a leading technology hub for public security and defence, with continued investment in skills development, technology transfer, and the creation of highly skilled jobs.

Frederico Aguiar, CONDOR’s CEO, said: “This contract is a historic milestone for CONDOR and reflects our ability to deliver world-class solutions for security forces across the country. The project reinforces CONDOR’s commitment to innovation, research, local development and human rights, driving the growth of Brazil’s defence and security industry.”

The signing ceremony took place at Casa Firjan in Rio de Janeiro, as part of EDGE Managing Director & CEO, Hamad Al Marar’s, visit to Brazil.

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, EDGE UAE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, created to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products and services to market faster and more efficiently, to positioning the UAE as a leading global centre for future industries, and to creating clear pathways within the industry for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop revolutionary solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six main groups: Platforms and Systems, Missiles and Weapons, Space and Cyber Technologies, Trade and Mission Support, Technology and Innovation, and Homeland Security.

For more information, visit edgegroup.ae

About CONDOR

Founded in 1985 and based in the state of Rio de Janeiro, CONDOR is one of Brazil's largest exporters of defence and security-related solutions and is a global leader in non-lethal technologies (NLT). The company's manufacturing facilities cover one million square metres and include eighteen research laboratories and its own pioneering Science and Technology Institute, dedicated to the research, innovation and manufacture of NLT devices and systems. CONDOR's commitment to the Non-Lethal Concept is recognised in more than 85 countries, where the company has the opportunity not only to sell its technologies, but also to promote the proportional and reasonable use of force by Defence Forces and Law Enforcement agents.

For more information, visit: condornaoletal.com.br