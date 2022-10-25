Dubai: Concorde Corodex Group (CCG), one of the Middle East region's pioneering providers of water purification, Water and wastewater treatment and environmental services, has announced a joint venture with PolyAnalytik Inc, a leading Canadian-based bioanalytical company, to establish a contract research organisation (CRO) aimed at strengthening the Middle East's research and testing infrastructure.

On the sidelines of ArabLab 2022, CCG and PolyAnalytik announced the launch of Corodex Life Sciences, their premier contract research organisation.

Expertise from both sides of this strategic agreement will support new growth areas and improve outcomes for the first-of-its-kind lab in the Middle East and Africa to do advanced molecular testing and supply revolutionary technologies.

The joint venture will support the region's research and testing market by leveraging both organisation's resources, knowledge and experience and will offer a variety of services and support in the form of research services outsourced on a contract basis for the novel water treatment models, lake management, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device industries and firefighting technologies.

Mohanned Awad, Chief Business Officer at Concorde-Corodex Group, said: "As a result of our partnership with PolyAnalytik Inc, our organisations can combine our strengths and form a joint venture that is of great value to both of us.

"Through licensed patented methods specialising in advanced molecular research, the new organisation will assist local industries in developing innovative and effective products in petrochemicals, therapeutics, vaccines, food and agriculture, general biosciences, and medical devices at a fraction of the cost and time associated with international FDA approvals."

Amer Ebied, President at PolyAnalytik Inc, said: "We look forward to closely working with Concorde Corodex Group. The UAE's extensive research capacity makes it a great place to build a CRO that services the region's needs.

"Through the joint venture, we will not only fill the local gap but also support companies from the UAE and the rest of the region to compete on the world stage in offering the highest quality and effective products. Since we provide a comprehensive solution from the ideation stage to the preclinical animal safety studies to the regulatory licensing stage, we aim to become a preferred CRO clinical partner in the successful journey of product development from early ideation to product launch."

In addition to reducing costs for companies developing new medicines and drugs in niche markets, Cordex Life Sciences intends to simplify entry into the drug market and development process. Along with governmental organisations, the newly formed joint venture also seeks to support foundations, research institutions, and universities.

