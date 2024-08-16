PIF and Concacaf to develop further initiatives in key areas including youth and grassroots football

NEW YORK – PIF and Concacaf have today announced a multi-year partnership that will support their shared ambition to grow football at every level of the game in North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

The partnership will support the growth of the sport at all levels, inspiring more people to take up football, as well as boost Concacaf tournaments for men, women and youth of both national teams and clubs. Additionally, the two organizations will collaborate to strengthen and advance Concacaf football development initiatives with a focus on providing children and youth with access to the sport in all 41 Concacaf federations.

The timing of the partnership comes as the region gears up to host major football tournaments in the coming years, including the men’s and women’s Concacaf Champions Cups, the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup and the next FIFA World Cup™ in 2026, which will be jointly hosted by three Concacaf member federations – Canada, Mexico and the United States.

In line with PIF’s focus on inclusivity and youth as key pillars of its sponsorship platform, the partnership will also support Concacaf in its efforts to increase the number of official youth championships it delivers in the coming years. This will provide further opportunities for emerging talents in the region including through the Concacaf under-15, under-17 and under-20 championships for both men and women and the under-17 and under-20 competitions serving as qualification tournaments for FIFA U17 and U20 World Cups respectively.

The Concacaf partnership adds to PIF’s growing portfolio of partnerships across tennis, golf, football and electric motorsports, which focuses on investing in people, projects and initiatives and which embraces PIF’s four sponsorship pillars of inclusivity, sustainability, youth and technology.

Victor Montagliani, Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President, said: “We are very pleased to announce this new strategic partnership which will support the confederation in developing all levels of football across our region.

“This is a pivotal time for PIF to connect with football in Concacaf. Interest in the sport is growing rapidly in our confederation and will reach new heights as major Concacaf competitions take place over the next two years, and we get closer to the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup taking place in our region in 2026.”

Mohammed AlSayyad, Head of Corporate Brand at PIF, said: “We are delighted to partner with Concacaf as the confederation enters an exciting period. Together, we will advance a series of initiatives to create a positive and lasting impact across all Concacaf competitions. As PIF expands its portfolio of inspiring sponsorships, our commitment to investing in sport remains constant.”

The PIF and Concacaf partnership will also strengthen the growth and development of existing Concacaf initiatives. These include Concacaf’s “Bigger Game,” which leverages the popularity of football as a vehicle to deliver sport and education programs and initiatives in local communities across its 41-member federations, and aims to build community partnerships, improve awareness and amplify the voices of program beneficiaries.

About Concacaf:

The Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) is one of FIFA’s six continental confederations, servicing 41 Member Associations, from Canada in the north to Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana in the south. Concacaf means football first. Our members are united by a shared vision: Love For Our Game, as well as a unique mission, to develop, promote and manage football throughout the region with integrity, transparency, and passion in order to inspire participation in the game.

About PIF:

PIF is the investment engine driving economic transformation for Saudi Arabia and the world. With an ambitious program to deliver Vision 2030, PIF invests in projects, companies and partners to diversify the Saudi economy, stimulate growth in every major sector, and create new opportunities for investment and employment.

And as a global investor and catalyst of change, PIF actively partners with the most pioneering organizations across the world to accelerate their growth, and transfer the technology and knowledge needed to build industry ecosystems of the future.

Since 2017, PIF has established 95 companies and injects at least SAR 150 billion into the local economy each year. Through strategic investments and partnerships across the Saudi public and private sector, PIF is driving the transition to a more sustainable economy, and laying the foundations for local and international partners to invest in the economic and societal transformation of Saudi Arabia.

For more information, visit the website at www.pif.gov.sa