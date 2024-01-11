DUBAI – Conares, the UAE’s second-largest steel manufacturer, has announced its commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. This pledge aligns with the UAE's ambitious 2050 environmental goals and reinforces the company’s role as a trailblazer in sustainable manufacturing.

Supported by a strategic roadmap, Conares is set to achieve 50 per cent of its net zero goals by 2040 and net zero by 2050. The manufacturer’s commitment to contribute significantly to the UAE's ambitious target of a 93 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2050 underscores its role as a pioneer in the steel industry.

Conares has emerged as a leading green steel manufacturer in Dubai, with cutting-edge steel plants in the industrial sector of Jafza.

Central to this sustainability endeavour is a strategic collaboration between Conares and DP World that leverages the trade and logistics capabilities of Jebel Ali Port and Jafza. Through the Jebel Ali hub, Conares seamlessly exports 350,000 metric tonnes of steel products from Dubai to 26 different countries across six continents. As a premier steel manufacturer, Conares is also dedicated to supporting national industrial and economic initiatives including UAE’s "Operation 300bn" and Dubai’s “D33”.

Bharat Bhatia, Chairman and CEO of Conares, said: "Under the visionary guidance of the UAE, Conares is not just adapting to a sustainable future; we are actively crafting it. Our pledge to achieve Net Zero by 2050 reflects our commitment to the nation's environmental aspirations and our ambition to redefine the standards of green manufacturing in the region.

“Our plan involves a comprehensive overhaul of existing manufacturing systems, focusing on substantial reductions in carbon emissions and attaining a green status throughout our supply chain and manufacturing processes. We remain steadfast in our dedication to supporting the UAE's vision of economic diversification and sustainable development.”

Vivek Bhatia, Director of Conares, adds, “Conares stands at the forefront of sustainability in steel production, boasting the lowest carbon footprint among all producers in the region. Our commitment extends beyond words to concrete actions as we have installed regenerative AC drives in our mills, harnessing energy during production and minimising electricity consumption. Additionally, we have embarked on rooftop solar power generation across our facilities.

“To further bolster our energy-efficient practices, we've invested in a Water Treatment Plant to reduce freshwater consumption, planted over 500 trees which are irrigated sustainably with this processed water, and prioritised eco-friendly lighting, swapping Halogen Lights with energy-efficient LED lights.

“We also take great pride in recycling 100 per cent of our produced by-products, reinforcing our unwavering commitment to sustainable and responsible steel manufacturing.”

Conares’ dedication to sustainability aligns with the UAE’s Industrial Decarbonisation roadmap, an initiative led by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. The company’s approach to sustainability focuses on holistic, innovative and sustainable solutions that transcend industry benchmarks and encompass broader environmental conservation efforts and supply chain sustainability.

Coinciding with the UN Climate Conference COP 28 in Dubai, Conares unveiled a video illustrating its journey towards sustainability and the UAE’s commitment to enhancing environmental sustainability on a global stage.

About Conares

With its foothold securely placed in the steel industry, Conares is one of the largest and the only private steel manufacturers in the region. Since its inception in 1988, Conares initially focused on steel trading. Having built extensive partnerships with renowned steel plants across the world, it brought the world-best competencies to the region, by setting up its own state-of-art manufacturing facility in UAE. Being a 100 per cent privately owned entity, the company’s assets exceed US$400 million of investments in the UAE.

As the Middle East focuses on the development, Conares serves as the perfect partner to meet the growing industry requirements for steel rebars, pipes and color-coated coils. A diversified and full-fledged manufacturing facility based in the UAE, the strategic hub between the East and the West, Conares today is the premier producer of quality steel products for wide-ranging needs, having a total manufacturing capacity of 1,500,000 MT annually. Conares earned various international product certifications for its various steel products, which it serves in the fledgling construction industry in the region and abroad. Meanwhile, its ongoing efforts in streamlining its manufacturing operations to be safe for its employees and community have earned the company its sustainability certification from UK CARES Sustainability Scheme.

From its central location in Dubai, UAE; Conares serves an extensive network of clientele including pre-engineering companies, steel trading companies, and construction majors not in the Middle East but across wider markets that are easily accessed from its headquarters. Led by a team of experienced and skilled professionals, Conares today employs more than 900 people. Conares has set new benchmarks in the steel industry through its commitment to quality, excellence, and service standards. A trusted name in the industry, Conares is led by the vision to support the region’s infrastructure development by providing world-class steel products through long-term partnerships.

At Conares every business partnership, each product, every process, and any aspect of service is defined by three core values – Trust, Quality & Strength.

