Commvault®, an enterprise data protection leader for today's global businesses, announced an expansion of its relationship with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) by joining the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Workload Migration Program (WMP) and attaining multiple AWS Service Ready Program designations. As part of the AWS Service Ready Program, Commvault software has been validated as an AWS Graviton Ready, AWS PrivateLink Ready, and an Amazon Linux Ready Partner for its Backup & Recovery solution.

Participation in these AWS programs expands Commvault’s relationship with AWS to bring shared customers seamless access to industry-leading data protection that is designed to secure, defend, and recover their data across cloud and hybrid environments. Through the AWS WMP, customers can accelerate their migration to AWS through promotional credits and enhanced technical guidance and support. Combined with Commvault’s automated scalable and repeatable workflows, the result is a simplified, reduced-cost modernization to AWS where they can more readily take advantage of the elasticity, scale, security, and performance that it provides. And with Commvault’s broad native support for AWS services, powerful automation, and cost-optimizing capabilities, these workloads can seamlessly be protected once they’re in the cloud, simplifying cloud operations and providing protection and recoverability at a substantially lower TCO.

In addition to WMP, Commvault has attained AWS Service Ready designations for the following AWS services, passing a rigorous validation process conducted by AWS Partner Solutions Architects to ensure its solution aligns to the well-architected framework and best practices defined by AWS:

AWS Graviton Ready – enabling customers to realize the best price-performance for data management by leveraging AWS Graviton processors while also helping them meet their shared sustainability responsibilities at the same time.

AWS PrivateLink Ready – enabling customers to secure their traffic between virtual private clouds (VPCs) and on-premises without exposing data to the internet.

Amazon Linux Ready – enabling customers to leverage Amazon’s performance and security-hardened Amazon Linux to drive data protection of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and other AWS services.

“For years, Commvault has offered a wide breadth of cloud native support for AWS workloads, ensuring customers’ data is secure throughout their entire cloud journey,” said Michael Fasulo, Director of Product Management, Commvault. “Today, we take that one step further by joining the AWS ISV Workload Migration Program and achieving the AWS Graviton Ready, AWS PrivateLink Ready, and Amazon Linux Ready designations. We’re working with AWS to provide modern, cost-optimized, cloud-first data protection for AWS workloads in the easiest way possible for our customers – giving them everything they need in one place."

Commvault’s data protection platform can be found in AWS Marketplace. Select migrations qualify for promotional credits from AWS WMP. Reach out to your Commvault contact for more information.

To learn more about Commvault’s relationship with AWS, visit https://www.commvault.com/supported-technologies/amazon/aws.

-Ends-

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our industry-leading platform redefines the next generation of data protection as the only solution with comprehensive data protection, proactive data defense, advanced ransomware protection, and a single view across all your data. This lets you secure, defend, and recover your data, applications, and production workloads – on-premises, in the cloud, over SaaS, or spread across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The result is early warning of attacks, active defense to reduce the impact of intrusion, and rapid, accurate recovery of your data. Simply put, Commvault is data, protected. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.