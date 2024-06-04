Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, today announced plans to open a new Center of Excellence (CoE) hub in Cairo, Egypt. This strategic expansion is part of Commvault's commitment to the 'era of the customer,' focusing on enhanced service and support across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Cairo CoE will leverage the region’s strong base of multilingual and technical talent, enabling Commvault to scale quickly to meet customer needs and scale the company's diverse pool of talent to address the growing demands of its global customer base. Hiring is well underway, and the new office is slated to open in late August.

Sarv Saravanan, Chief Customer Officer at Commvault said: “Our new Center of Excellence in Cairo brings us closer to our customers in key markets, significantly enhancing our service capabilities in these regions. This expansion not only meets a critical business need but also creates numerous employment opportunities in an emerging market full of potential.”

Fady Richmany, Regional Vice President, Emerging Markets, said: “Cairo offers a dynamic, diverse, and multi-cultural workforce, which is ideal for our multi-language service operations. This facility will enable us to respond to customer needs, while putting us closer to our customers and partners in the surrounding regions.”

