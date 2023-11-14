DUBAI: – Expo City Dubai will welcome visitors for an exciting programme of activities for the COP28 climate summit, with events spanning musicals and art exhibitions to captivating discussions and ‘green’ farming and dining taking place as part of the Green Zone – a space open to all members of the public to engage in climate education and action.

Alongside an array of experiences presented by COP28 and its partners, the Green Zone will feature the iconic Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, an example of sustainable best practice in action that is also an established hub for sustainability-focused programming for families and youth – a legacy that will be reinforced during the summit.

A new addition for the duration of COP28, the Expo City Dubai Pavilion will be a focal point for those who wish to learn about the city as a blueprint for sustainable living – one that enhances the quality of life of future residents as well as businesses that call it home. The Pavilion will also offer interactive events around climate change through the lens of gender equality, global leadership, the private sector, and more.

Another new – and permanent – fixture for Expo City Dubai, the Expo City Farm will make its debut as part of COP28’s Green Zone, featuring both indoor and outdoor spaces growing crops, fruits and vegetables. The farm will host community workshops and cooking classes with sustainability-minded chefs and professionals, open to youth and adults alike.

Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, the Vision Pavilion and the Women’s Pavilion will also be part of the Green Zone, as well as the immersive Al Wasl dome, the Surreal water feature and Al Forsan Park.

The Green Zone is an open space to promote dialogue and awareness around climate action, where all members of the public can have their voices heard. The Blue Zone is reserved for world leaders, government delegations and those accredited with the United Nations body tasked with coordinating the global response to the threat of climate change.

COP28 will be the first climate summit with a Green Zone located directly adjacent to the Blue Zone, enabling members of the public to participate in a milestone event to accelerate climate progress, including dedicated experiences for students led by the Expo School Programme.

Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Education and Culture, Expo City Dubai, said: “As we get ready to welcome the world to our home again, we are reminded that Expo City Dubai has always been a convener, a platform for humanity and an enabler of progress towards a better future for people and planet. Our commitment to engaging youth and promoting collaboration between businesses, creatives and innovators is part of our legacy, and it drives us in our hosting of COP28.

“Expo City is proud to be doing its part to propel climate action, through learning opportunities for the next generation of climate leaders, and activities and experiences that are inclusive, accessible and engaging for all walks of life – because while climate change necessitates every individual rise to the occasion, our potential for impact is maximised when we embark on this journey together.”

Access to Expo City Dubai’s pavilions and attractions in the Green Zone will be complimentary during COP28 – which will be open to the public from 3 to 12 December – with additional registration or ticketing requirements indicated for specific events. Visitors should register for a dated Green Zone Day Pass at www.cop28.com.

Expo City will resume its regular operations with the return of Winter City from 15 December 2023 to 7 January 2024, celebrating the magic of the festive season for the second consecutive year.

EXPO CITY’S GREEN ZONE EVENTS AND EXPERIENCES

Visit, debate and take action at the Expo City Dubai Pavilion

Daily from 3 December

The Sustainability District

To register to attend any Expo City Dubai Pavilion event, click here

Through an interactive and immersive exhibition, learn about Expo City’s innovative, impactful, scalable and transferable solutions that highlight the immense potential of cities to contribute to global decarbonisation. Here, the Programme for People and Planet, part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s legacy, will host 100-plus events for all audiences and ages, and welcome world leaders, experts and changemakers from all cultures and communities, connecting key actors to drive climate action.

Visitors to the pavilion can also join the Pledge for People and Planet – an opportunity for every individual to apply meaningful, climate-oriented solutions to everyday choices, from the food we buy and eat to how we reuse and recycle. The first Arabic language platform of its kind – also available in English – it is everyone’s opportunity to join a global movement to reduce carbon emissions for a better future. Take your first steps at pledgeforpeopleandplanet.com.

Workshop your way to better practices (family-friendly)

Ongoing from 3 December

Terra

No registration required, more details at expocitydubai.com

Discover vermi composting at the Wonderful Worms of Terra workshops, discovering how worms can help transform food waste into nutrient-rich soil

composting at the Wonderful Worms of Terra workshops, discovering how worms can help transform food waste into nutrient-rich soil Invent extraordinary creations using common materials at our tinkering tables where ‘tinkerers’ can disrupt the natural rhythms of interconnected ecosystems and experience the conscious effort needed to regain balance

Roll up your sleeves while learning about food security. Create pollinator homes out of natural materials and find out how we can reintroduce wild species and enhance biodiversity in urban environments

Join the circular economy movement through Terra’s upcycling workshops and discover how to turn household ‘trash’ into treasure

Experience a climate time machine – catch the time-travelling scientist in the Terra landscape and explore our planet’s climate evolution

Explore the wonders of the natural world through a 20-minute Planet full of wonder storytelling session, complete with movement and music

Expo City Farm – farm-to-table dining, workshops, and more

Daily from 3 December

Al Forsan Park

More details and registration at expocitydubai.com

Witness regenerative agriculture in action with organic farming plots and indoor hydroponic food production, learn about soil’s fascinating ability to store carbon, and explore how we can achieve food abundance without waste. Eat at the farm-to-table café, join a cooking class, and participate in an exciting series of talks and activities on sustainable agriculture.

Alya in Terraland

Ongoing

Terra Auditorium

More details and registration will be available at expocitydubai.com

An original music score, Alya in Terraland welcomes musical enthusiasts and families alike to consider humanity’s impact on the planet through a fun and educational 45-minute performance.

Resonating Tides exhibition

From 3 December

The Women’s Pavilion

Resonating in stories between land and sea, this powerful exhibition presents the work of artists in photography, craft, performance, installation, video and other media. Their pieces ‘sound’ a call to action, urging people to work towards a more just and sustainable future with women and girls at the centre of the transformation.

Fragile Beauty, a marine photography exhibition by Prince Hussain Aga Khan

From 3-13 December

Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion

An exhibition featuring the work of Prince Hussain Aga Khan in collaboration with Expo City Dubai, Fragile Beauty celebrates the magic of the ocean, testifying to some of the most enthralling and surprising encounters the environmentalist and photographer has experienced under the surface.

Expo Live Climate Start-ups in Action series

4-6, 8-10 December

Expo City Pavilion

To register to attend any Expo City Dubai Pavilion event, click here

Presented by the Expo Live Innovation Programme, these open-to-the public panel discussions feature selected social entrepreneurs (known as Expo Live Global Innovators) who have demonstrated the creativity and innovation to address climate change. The topics, which range from unlocking carbon credits to protecting wildlife to food security and alternative waste solutions, align with the climate summit’s theme days.

Celebrate the winners of the Expo Live University Innovation Programme

10 December from 1000 to 1400

Terra Auditorium

More details and registration will be available at expocitydubai.com

Witness the conclusion of the third cycle of the Expo Live University Innovation Programme, designed to incentivise creative thinking and collaboration among the country’s youth, as 20 selected projects from UAE-based universities live-pitch their climate-related solutions to an expert evaluation committee. Winners, who receive a grant of AED 25,000 to help turn their idea into reality, will be announced at the end of the event.

Dining options to suit every palate

Daily from 3 December

Across the Green Zone

From budget-friendly to indulgent, street food to and gourmet delights, Expo City features restaurants, food trucks and chef specials for every appetites – and all of them are part of the city’s impactful Food Rescue Programme, ensuring that any food surplus gets distributed to communities in need. Visit expocitydubai.com for more details on dining options.

