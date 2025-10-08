Dubai, UAE – CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM), a global leader in network connectivity, today announced the global availability of its evolved SYSTIMAX® Constellation® edge-based power and connectivity platform for today’s and tomorrow’s hyperconnected enterprises. Now compliant with virtually all applicable global power and data transmission standards, the system combines fault-managed power, hybrid power/data fiber and Constellation Points (CPs) in a star topology to connect hundreds or thousands of network devices and systems.

Compared to traditional structured cabling networks, the Constellation platform has a radically simplified star architecture that is modular and technology-agnostic. It supports AC and DC power applications and a variety of connectivity standards for IT/OT networks. Eliminating the need for a telecom room or wiring closet on every floor, it enables centralization of uninterruptable power supply (UPS) equipment, and CPs can now be deployed in ceilings, walls or equipment racks, using fewer components while supporting both converged and segmented networks.

Additionally, the Constellation platform delivers greater power and faster speeds to more devices, can slash installation labor by greater than 50% over traditional solutions, reduces space requirements and uses less plastic and copper to lower the network’s overall carbon footprint. The platform significantly extends service distances from equipment rooms and can deliver 10G and above speeds and 1kW fault-managed power to myriad connected devices in today’s increasingly dense urban environments.

“The Constellation platform enables our customers to support much denser urban centers and a proliferation of connected devices in their buildings,” said Luc Adriaenssens, VP, Building & Campus, CCS, CommScope. “By offering a modular, technology-agnostic solution, we’re giving our global customers more choices for building connectivity and power to the network edge—and helping them do it in a way that’s cost-effective, scalable and sustainable.”

About Constellation

The Constellation platform is part of CommScope’s award-winning SYSTIMAX® cabling and connectivity solutions portfolio. The platform consists of Propel™ fiber panels, power transmitters and power transition panels, which connect to CPs via patented hybrid power/data fiber trunks, and finally to devices using pre-terminated SYSTIMAX Cat 6A patch cords and cable assemblies.

By the numbers, the Constellation platform delivers:

Up to 1800W power (across 110V/220 AC, 48V and 24V DC systems and PoE) to 250M effective transmission distance between equipment room and convergence points

power (across 110V/220 AC, 48V and 24V DC systems and PoE) to effective transmission distance between equipment room and convergence points Up to 1000W power (across 110V/220 AC, 48V and 24V DC systems and PoE) to 500M effective transmission distance between equipment room and convergence points

power (across 110V/220 AC, 48V and 24V DC systems and PoE) to effective transmission distance between equipment room and convergence points Up to 700W power (across 110V/220 AC, 48V and 24V DC systems and PoE) to 1000M effective transmission distance between equipment room and convergence points

power (across 110V/220 AC, 48V and 24V DC systems and PoE) to effective transmission distance between equipment room and convergence points 10G bandwidth capabilities (or more, since it uses singlemode fiber as well)

bandwidth capabilities (or more, since it uses singlemode fiber as well) Up to 57% reduction in skilled installation labor hours

reduction in skilled installation labor hours Up to 50 devices supported per CP

devices supported per CP Up to 59% reduction in copper compared to traditional LAN

reduction in copper compared to traditional LAN Up to 65% less plastic used compared to traditional LAN

less plastic used compared to traditional LAN Up to 40% less overall embodied network carbon

The evolved Constellation platform is available immediately worldwide. For more information, please visit the CommScope website.

