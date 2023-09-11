Doha: With less than a month to go, Commissioner Generals from countries participating in Expo 2023 Doha gathered at the Westin Hotel on September 9th, 2023, to discuss cooperation and finalize preparations for this landmark international event.

The meeting highlighted the commitment of participants from across the globe to ensure the success of the first A1 horticultural exhibition held in the MENA region.

Discussions at the meeting focused on fostering an environment of collaboration and partnership ahead of the awaited Expo 2023 Doha. Participants also addressed all organizational aspects, including zone operation and site service, sponsorship activation, volunteer programs and sustainability initiatives.

His Excellency Bader Al Dafa, Expo 2023 Doha Commissioner General, emphasized the importance of the International Participants Meeting, noting that Expo 2023 Doha is an unprecedented opportunity for countries around the world to showcase their creativity, agricultural and horticultural practices, culture, and heritage, as well as their collective commitment to deliver a successful event that will leave a lasting impact on global environmental cooperation.

The attendees also conducted a site visit to Expo 2023 Doha, allowing them to witness firsthand the remarkable progress and facilities that will welcome millions of visitors from around the globe.

With the theme “Green Desert, Better Environment,” Expo 2023 Doha will address four key themes: Modern Agriculture, Technology and Innovation, Environmental Awareness, and Sustainability through unique exhibitions, events and activations that will be held over 6 months.

About Expo 2023 Doha:

Expo 2023 Doha will be the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition to be held in Qatar, the Middle East, and North Africa. Organized and Led by the Ministry of Municipality, Expo 2023 Doha is conceived in line with the guiding principles of Qatar National Vision 2030 that puts environmental management and sustainable development at the heart of its mission.

Running for 179 days from October 2, 2023 till March 28, 2024 and aiming to reach more than 3 million visitors, Expo Doha 2023 will offer guests with an opportunity to visit ornamental gardens, attend public debates, conferences, live shows and enjoy art and culinary performances in the dedicated area in Al Bidda Park spanning across 1.7M square metres and facing the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf.

Under the auspices of the BIE (Bureau International Des Expositions) and AIPH (International Association for Horticultural Producers), the exhibition will draw international visitors and organizers from 80 countries, as well as the national and international related Industries, Government entities and officials ‎‎(local, regional and international), Non-governmental organisations, Commercial affiliates; Sponsors, ‎Partners, Suppliers, Media (local, regional and international) and national, regional, international general ‎public visitors.‎.

To find out more information and stay on top of the latest news, visit www.dohaexpo2023.gov.qa/

About BIE:

The BIE (The Bureau International Des Exposition) is the Intergovernmental Organization in charge of overseeing and regulating all international exhibitions that last more than three weeks and are of non-commercial nature ("Expos"). Today, 4 main types of Expos are organized under its auspices: World Expos, Specialized Expos, Horticultural Expos and the Triennale di Milano. BIE’s mission is to guarantee the quality and the success of these world events, protect the rights of their organizers and participants, and preserve their core values of Education, Innovation and Cooperation. From the 31 countries that created the BIE in 1928, the Organization has grown to 170 Member States, as a result of the success and the appeal of Expos. The BIE Member States take part in all the decisions of the BIE, and they strive to continually improve the quality of Expos. The headquarters of the BIE are located in Paris.

BIE is a key international stakeholder in EXPO 2023 DOHA. www.bie-paris.org

About AIPH:

AIPH is The International Association of Horticultural Producers is an international nongovernmental organization (NGO) dedicated to promoting horticultural producers. AIPH aims to put flower, plant and landscaping services on a global agenda, with a vision to:

Stimulate increased demand for ornamental trees, plants and flowers worldwide.

Protect and promote the interests of the industry.

Be an international hub for industry information and knowledge exchange. Lead best practice in ornamentals production.

With a mandate agreed by an international convention, AIPH has been approving and regulating International Horticultural Expos, with BIE (www.bie-paris.org), since 1960. Enthusiasm for such Expos has continued to grow, with millions of people visiting Expos hosted all over the world.

AIPH is a key international stakeholder in EXPO 2023 DOHA. www.aiph.org