Cardholders can also benefit from a variety of lifestyle and travel benefits

The partnership was signed by CBD CEO Dr. Bernd van Linder, Mr. Zaid Alqufaidi, Managing Director Retail at ENOC Group and Dr Saeeda Jaffar, Visa's SVP and Group Country Manager for GCC.

Dubai: Commercial Bank of Dubai, a leading bank in the UAE and ENOC Group, leading integrated global oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain, announced their partnership to launch a co-branded Credit Card in association with global digital payments leader Visa.

The CBD Yes Rewards Credit Card will be available on the Visa Signature platform and is designed to reward cardholders with up to 15% savings when paying for fuel, automotive services or when purchasing groceries from all ENOC outlets, including ENOC and EPPCO service stations, Zoom convenience stores, AutoPro oil changes and car washes, Tasjeel centres and more. The value back will be provided in the form of Yes Points via ENOC's Yes Rewards App. The Card also offers complimentary valet parking, cinemas discounts and travel benefits including global airport lounge access and multi-trip travel insurance. Upon signing up, customers will also enjoy free fuel thanks to a welcome bonus of 25,000 Yes Points worth AED 250.

The ‘Yes’ rewards programme offers customers instant rewards via the ‘Yes’ Rewards App. Customers can earn and redeem points instantly on every purchase by downloading the ‘Yes’ App to earn points across all ENOC outlets, including ENOC and EPPCO service stations, Zoom convenience stores, AutoPro oil changes and car washes, Tasjeel centres and more. Customers can also benefit from discounts across Dining, Beauty, Health & Wellness and Getaways. The ‘Yes’ App is available in AppStore for iOS or Google Play for Android devices and Huawei app gallery.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Bernd van Linder, Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank of Dubai, said: "We are delighted to partner with ENOC Group and Visa to launch the CBD Yes Rewards Credit. The partnership unites three leading brands with a common goal to provide exceptional customer value. With fuel prices rising globally, the CBD Yes Rewards Credit Card will provide cardholders with significant savings on fuel payments whilst also providing fantastic lifestyle benefits for their everyday spending."

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We are excited to partner with the Commercial Bank of Dubai to launch our first co-branded loyalty card-the CBD Yes Rewards Credit Card. Customer satisfaction is at the core of our business, and our Yes Rewards Programme has been designed to offer additional benefits to our customers. Extending these value-added benefits to more customers reiterates our commitment to offer enhanced fuel and retail experience at every touch point. For the first time, our customers have the opportunity to win prizes inside and outside the ENOC network. With the new card, they can now get cashback on their daily spending, helping to save on fuel costs. We look forward to our association with CBD, and together hope to provide exclusive deals and offers to customers for their everyday purchases.”

Dr Saeeda Jaffar, Visa's SVP and Group Country Manager for GCC, commented: At Visa, we're always looking to collaborate with exceptional partners to ensure our cardholders have access to exclusive offers and benefits that enrich their shopping experiences and lifestyle choices. We are therefore excited to partner on the co-brand Yes Rewards Credit Card with CBD and ENOC. The card not only offers a compelling combination of added value and rewards, but it also provides convenience and security, further promoting the use of digital payments."

About Commercial Bank of Dubai:

Commercial Bank of Dubai was established in 1969 and is registered as a Public Shareholding Company (PSC). The Bank is listed on the Dubai Financial Market and is mostly owned by UAE Nationals, including 20% by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD). Over the years, Commercial Bank of Dubai has built itself into a progressive and modern Banking institution, endowed with a strong financial structure and strong management, as well as a loyal and ever increasing customer and correspondent base. Today CBD is one of the leading banks in the United Arab Emirates and offers its customers a full range of retail and commercial banking products and services.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group (Emirates National Oil Company) is a leading integrated international oil and gas player operating across the energy sector value chain. As a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai, and integral to the Emirate’s success, ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 11,000 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com

