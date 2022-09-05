Dubai, UAE: ColorTokens, a leading innovator of autonomous Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions, announced that it has partnered with FVC, a market-leading provider of tangible solutions across essential areas of enterprise computing: unified communications, unified collaboration, audio-visual, infrastructure and information security in the Middle East.



The partnership between FVC and ColorTokens offers comprehensive Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions, leveraging ColorTokens’ Xtended ZeroTrust Platform, which includes Xshield for Workload Visibility and Microsegmentation, Xprotect for Endpoint and Host Protection and Xassure for Zero Trust as a Service. The partnership helps security teams proactively protect endpoints, contain and respond to zero-day attacks while seamlessly integrating with existing security tools. And will also help organizations in the region achieve the strongest security for their data and be compliant with the national laws on data residency.

Through its award-winning solutions, ColorTokens simplifies, accelerates and automates security operations to defend against attacks on data centers, hybrid models, cloud-based applications, dynamic applications, endpoints, individual users, devices and more. The ColorTokens Xtended ZeroTrust Platform provides real-time visualization and segmentation across the entire IT infrastructure, ensuring business resiliency to cyber threats across hybrid networks and edge while enabling operational flexibility.

“Enterprises are adopting multi-cloud strategies, with an increased focus on dynamic microservices driven by the rapid digitalization to build modern businesses. Zero Trust is a significant departure from a traditional security mindset that can prevent sophisticated attacks that don’t stop at the point of breach, they move laterally across networks to reach targeted data and assets,” said Nader Baghdadi, Senior Regional Director, ColorTokens. “We are thrilled to be joining forces with FVC, their extensive technology capabilities and market expertise combined with our cutting-edge solutions can enable us to successfully empower organizations in their Zero Trust journeys.”

“ColorTokens has a fantastic Zero Trust Platform. The industry’s only integrated Micro-segmentation and ZTNA platform enables today’s modern enterprises with instant workload visibility and automated and dynamic policy enforcement. It is an excellent security solution which divides a network into isolated segments so businesses can visualize, monitor and control traffic. We take pride in its addition to our product portfolio.” said Prakash Krishnamurthy, Chief Sales Officer, FVC.