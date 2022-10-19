Al Ain – The College of Humanities and Social Sciences at the United Arab Emirates University has offered three new academic programs, including master's programs in communication and another in the Arabic language, and a bachelor's program in visual studies and creative industries, having been accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation.

Prof. Hassan Al Naboodah, Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, said that the launch of these qualitative new academic programs reflects the college's great interest to keep pace with the needs and requirements of the labor market, the college committees constantly and periodically evaluate and review academic programs. He added that the three academic programs, including two in graduate studies, a master’s degree in communication and another in the Arabic language, and a third program, a bachelor’s degree in visual studies and creative industries, emphasizes the resilience of the college academic departments and committees in exploring and linking the academic studies to the developments and needs of the labor market. He asserted that the college continues to re-evaluate and review all its academic plans and programs in line with the standards of academic accreditation and the community's needs that achieve the UAE development plans.

Dr. Ahmed Al Mansoori, Chair of the Media and Creative Industries Department, said that the launch of two new programs in media: master’s degree in communication and bachelor’s degree in visual studies and creative industries is an implementation of the department’s plan to expand, develop and improve its academic system in communication and creative industries, in addition to meeting the requirements of partners in the digital media industry.

The "Bachelor of Arts in Visual Studies and Creative Industries" program aims to enable students to acquire theoretical knowledge and applied skills in photography, sculpture, drawing, and digital design. In addition, it offers extensive knowledge of global and regional historical traditions in Islamic, Eastern, African, and Western visual culture. This program enables graduates to work in the growing global creative industry sectors such as art, digital design, animation, photography videography, or creative entrepreneurship.

The two-track master's program (professional and research) aims to provide balanced training in mass communication skills and concepts as well as research curricula for individuals interested in mass communication professions, pursuing education, research, and teaching in the Mass communication. He pointed out that the main objective of the proposed master's program in mass communication is to ensure that a new generation of communication practitioners is well versed in 21st century technologies, has a deep understanding of the field with the ability to apply knowledge and skills in a global environment.

Dr. Saif Al Mahrouqi, Chair of the Department of Arabic Language and Literature, said that the "Master of Arts in Arabic Language and Literature" program consists of a single track that combines linguistic, literary, and critical Arabic language subjects, then the student's thesis. He added that the student is expected to complete the academic degree in a minimum of four semesters. He explained that the program is offered to both male and female students, and it is decided that it is on-campus course that full-time or part-time students should attend in person according to the UAEU-approved academic calendar.

He pointed out that the program’s objectives and outputs is in line with the UAE University’s vision of “leadership and innovation in higher education, scientific research and community service at the local and international levels.” The program aims at providing the community with excellent researchers in their fields, as well as achieving effective partnership locally and internationally.

