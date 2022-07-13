Al Ain: The College of Education at the United Arab Emirates University is one of the most important pioneering and strategic colleges in the higher education system. It plays a leading role in preparing educational and teaching staff to achieve the strategic vision of the educational process in the country.

So far, the College has graduated 14,699 graduates, including 12,459 in the undergraduate program, and 261 in graduate programs from all disciplines. The number of undergraduate students enrolled in the university for the academic year 2021-2022 is about 434 students. The number of students registered in graduate studies programs is 160 of whom 84 are international students, representing 14.1% of the total number of students in the college.

The College of Education graduates prepares both male and female teachers in the highest standards of teaching and learning, to take up leading positions in the UAE educational field. Within the College, there are 43 faculty members and instructors from 17 different countries.

Dr. Najwa Alhosani, Acting Dean of the College, said that the College of Education at the UAE University is a pioneering college, guided by the latest scientific programs that have an impact in the field of education. The college is proud of its innovative academic programs in line with the leading international standards in preparing teachers. The college also seeks to meet the educational needs that keep pace with national and international trends in developing educational and research skills to anticipate the prospects for the next fifty years, as education is the priority of the national strategies of the UAE government, and at the same time it preserves the UAE national identity and values.

She added: The College of Education is proud to have enhanced its innovative leadership, as a center of academic excellence in the region, by obtaining international academic accreditation from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) in the United States of America, which is considered the highest accreditation in the world for teacher preparation accreditation programs. This exceptional recognition was awarded in 2021 and extends for seven years. This is in addition to all academic college programs obtaining local accreditation from the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) from the Ministry of Education.

The College of Education seeks to prepare teachers and school leaders, integrate theory and practice, and prepare educational research locally and internationally with the aim of achieving continuous development of knowledge, skills and professional methods, in line with the latest trends in research and globally recognized standards of education.

She said that the undergraduate and graduate programs at the College of Education are designed to contribute to the preparation of specialized teachers at various levels, education leaders with advanced skills, specialists in education policy analysis and distinguished educational researchers.

She also added, "The College of Education plays a significant role in employing strengths and opportunities to engage with stakeholders and decision-makers, development activities that include national and international accreditation of its educational programs, developing graduate programs, and promoting educational innovation among faculty members and students. We are also proud that the College of Education has the Fatima bint Mubarak Motherhood and Childhood Research Center.

She said that the College of Education Graduates are distinguished members of the community, who work successfully in several ministries, authorities and institutions inside and outside the country. They also have scientific and cognitive skills that contribute to developing the future that the UAE seeks for fifty next years.

The College undergraduate admission criteria, in accordance with the UAEU admission policy, include: a high school certificate with GPA of 80, and the required score of English language, mathematics and Arabic language tests in the EMSAT test. The student will be admitted conditionally even if he/she does not obtain the required score in Arabic and mathematics. So that the student can achieve the required result in one semester.

The undergraduate program includes three programs: Bachelor of Education in Early Childhood, Bachelor of Education in Health and Physical Education, and Bachelor of Education in Special Education. The Bachelor of Education program in Special Education includes four concentrations: the mild and moderate disabilities, the gifted and talented, the sensory disabilities and the severe disabilities.

For the graduate programs, the college has offered programs that meet all requirements from all disciplines. The minimum requirements for these programs are:

The Department of Curriculum and Instruction offers a Doctor of Philosophy in Language Education, a Doctor of Philosophy in Mathematics Education, a Doctor of Philosophy in Science Education, a Master in Educational Innovation (Innovation in Teaching), a Master in Early Childhood Education, a Masters of Education in Curriculum and Instruction Dual Program with the Education University of Hong Kong and a Master in Education which there are five tracks: English, Arabic, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies.

The Department of Special Education offers a Doctor of Philosophy in Special Education, and a Masters of Education in Special Education, a Masters of Education in Special Education Dual Program with the Education University of Hong Kong, and BEd-MEd Accelerated program in Special Education (4+1).

The Department of Foundations of Education offers a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership and Educational Policies, a Master of Educational Innovation (School Leadership), a Master of Education in Educational Leadership and a Masters of Education in Educational Leadership Dual Program with the Education University of Hong Kong.

For the criteria for admission to the Master program, the minimum requirements for admission are: Bachelor’s degree in a major, or a related field, from an accredited university recognized by the UAE Ministry of Education, with a minimum GPA of 3.0 on 4.0 scale or its equivalent. Also, a minimum score of 6.0 in the IELTS Academic Test or its equivalent for all majors that are mainly delivered in English.

The applicant with a Bachelor’s degree recognized by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research can be granted conditional admission to a Master’s program in case the applicant has an IELTS score of 5.5 or equivalent.

The applicant must meet the requirements during the conditional admission period subject to dismissal. The applicant must have obtained a minimum IELTS score of 6.0 or equivalent by the end of the student's first semester. The student may take a maximum of six (6) credit hours in the first semester, excluding intensive English courses, a minimum IELTS score of 4.0, or its equivalent, is required for admission to a master's program in which Arabic is the language of instruction.

For the criteria for admission to the doctoral program, the minimum requirements for admission are: A master’s degree in a related discipline or field from an accredited university recognized by the Ministry of Education in the United Arab Emirates, with a GPA of at least 3.0 on 4.0 scale or equivalent. The applicant also must have a score of 6.5 or higher in the Academic IELTS test or equivalent for all disciplines in which the main language of instruction is English or the thesis must be written in English.

The student’s English language test score must be less than two years at the time of application, with the following exceptions: two letters of recommendation from professionals in the student’s academic field, a copy of the applicant’s CV, and a statement of the applicant’s research experience and interests written in the program official language of instruction.