Karim Zein: The partnership is an important step towards enhancing investment opportunities in the real estate market



Youssef Al-Amiri: We aim to facilitate the lives of 3.7 million Gulf students in Egypt



Coldwell Banker Egypt, one of the leading real estate consulting companies, revealed the signing of a cooperation protocol and the launch of a strategic twinning with the Gulf Countries in Egypt Love Association, with the aim of enhancing Egyptian-Gulf relations and encouraging Gulf investment opportunities in the Egyptian real estate market.

Karim Zein, CEO of Coldwell Banker Egypt, said, “We are pleased to launch this strategic alliance with the Gulf Countries in Egypt Love Association. This partnership is in line with our strategy to enhance Egyptian-Gulf relations and provide attractive investment opportunities for Gulf investors.”

Zein added that the partnership is an important step towards enhancing cooperation between Egypt and the Gulf countries, as it will contribute to attracting more Gulf investments to Egypt. Through this partnership, Coldwell Banker Egypt will provide integrated services to Gulf investors.



The CEO of Coldwell Banker Egypt explained that several services will be provided to Gulf investors according to the cooperation protocol, including: “real estate investment portfolio management, buying, selling and leasing, providing special services to Gulf students in Egypt, such as facilitating residence and transportation, and other services..” .



Zein added that Coldwell Banker Egypt looks forward to continuing its commitment to providing distinguished real estate services to Egyptian and Gulf clients and enhancing its participation in Egyptian society, and looks forward to expanding the scope of its strategic partnerships in the future.



Dr. Youssef Al-Omari, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Gulf Countries in Egypt Love Association, stated, “We are proud to cooperate with Coldwell Banker Egypt, a leader in the real estate field, as this partnership will contribute to providing many investment opportunities for all members and facilitating the lives of Gulf students in Egypt and ensuring distinguished opportunities for them.”



Al-Amiri added that according to the strategic alliance with Coldwell Banker Egypt, it provides an integrated set of services specifically designed to meet the needs of Gulf investors and students in Egypt, including “providing real estate research and valuation services to help investors make informed investment decisions, managing a real estate investment portfolio, including buying and selling real estate and managing rentals, and cooperating with legal and tax experts to provide the necessary consultations in this field, and after-sales services such as property management and finding tenants.”



Mohamed Yehia, CEO of the Gulf Countries in Egypt Love Association, noted that Coldwell Banker Egypt will provide services to about 3.7 million Gulf students in Egypt, including “facilitating residency by helping them find suitable housing during their stay in Egypt.”



Since real estate is considered the most stable asset and the Egyptian real estate industry has been able to rank among the most notable sectors that have made gains in the face of crises, Eng. Mohamed Yehia confirmed that the partnership with Coldwell Banker Egypt is a significant step towards exporting real estate, particularly given the appeal of Egyptian real estate both domestically and internationally.



Yehia explained that the Gulf market is one of the most important markets that have been dealt with for a long time, but the time has come for dealing to be more comprehensive and larger, especially since the number of students studying in Egypt from the Gulf countries exceeded 3.7 million students enrolled in higher education for the academic year 2022/2023 compared to 3.5 million students in 2021/2022, an increase of 5.7% according to a report by the Egyptian Central Agency for Statistics.



The CEO of the Gulf Countries in Egypt Love Association confirmed that the partnership with Coldwell Banker Egypt will enhance the services provided to students and offer real investment opportunities for investors in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.



Coldwell Banker Egypt is a pioneer in the field of real estate consulting in Egypt, and provides a wide range of real estate services to local and international investors, as the company was established in 2001 and has been working since then to meet the needs of its clients through a team of real estate experts.