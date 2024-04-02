Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Continuing with its growth path, Zayani Foods opened its 20th Costa Coffee branch in Bahrain last Thursday (March 25, 2024). The new branch is located in District 2, a new extension of District 1, making it one of the first stores to open in this rapidly developing area. This strategic location offers easy access from Shaikh Isa bin Salman Highway, making it convenient for visitors entering the Kingdom through the King Fahad Causeway, as well as residents in the vicinity.

With a drive-thru facility, customers can now enjoy their favourite Costa beverages and snacks on-the-go, without having to leave the comfort of their cars. In addition to the drive-thru option, the new branch also provides a cozy indoor seating area for those looking to unwind and catch up with friends over a cup of coffee.

As part of Costa Coffee's new slogan "Craft Something New”, Rawan Al Sairafi, a talented Bahraini artist, collaborated with the crowd to create a unique artistic Ramadan cup design, capturing the spirit of Ramadan. Additionally, a second artisan entertained the audience with a traditional oud performance, adding to the festive atmosphere. The event aimed to empower local artists and showcase that everyone is an artist in their own way. Kids also had the opportunity to personalise special Gergaoon gift bags with their own artwork. The event featured special Gergaoon Celebrations and giveaways for kids to enjoy.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Majid Khalid Alzayani, Managing Director of Zayani Foods, expressed his excitement, saying: “We are delighted to bring Costa Coffee to District 2, further expanding our footprint in Bahrain. The vibrant community in this area presents a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with more coffee lovers and introduce them to our wide range of high-quality beverages and delectable treats.”

The launch of the 20th Costa Coffee store in Bahrain reaffirms Zayani Foods commitment to providing exceptional coffee experiences and excellent customer service to its customers. Customers can look forward to a unique and meaningful experience and enjoying the delicious offerings of Costa.

Since acquiring full rights to develop and operate the renowned UK-based coffee shop company in Bahrain December 2019, Zayani Foods has devoted itself to expanding the brand, making its outstanding handcrafted coffee and delicious menu choices accessible to customers all across the Kingdom.

Hurry and head to the newly opened Costa branch in District 2, where you can grab small size drinks for just BD 1 for a limited time only! Don't miss out on this thrilling deal! Stay tuned to @costa.bahrain on Instagram for the latest offers and updates! Download the Costa App today and join our fan club. Order on WhatsApp for the perfect blend of taste and convenience.

About Alzayani Investments

Alzayani Investments Group B.S.C is a dynamic company based in Manama, Bahrain. Since its establishment in 1977, the journey has been one of mounting success and expansion. The company’s business portfolio includes diversified ventures into the automotive, health care, manufacturing, real estate and service businesses. By laying the groundwork of a solid local foundation and employing the best resources and technologies, it has consolidated its position as a strong regional competitor, equipped to face the challenges of the changing modern market.

About Costa Coffee

Founded in London by Italian brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa in 1971, Costa Coffee operates over 2,600+ coffee shops in the UK and more than 1,300+ in 32 international markets. We are proud to be the nation’s favourite coffee shop, having been awarded “Best Branded Coffee Shop Chain in the UK and Ireland" by Allegra Strategies for nine years running (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018).

Making a positive contribution to the communities we are part of is extremely important to us, both here in the UK and across the world. That’s why we established The Costa Foundation, a registered charity with the aim of improving the life chances of children in coffee growing communities by helping them access a safe, quality education. So far, the Costa Foundation has funded over 80 school projects and changed the lives of more than 75,000 children. We also have a UK-wide Community Programme, which enables our teams to volunteer their time to good causes locally and to invite community groups to make use of our welcoming space in store.

In 2011 Costa Coffee purchased Coffee Nation rebranding it to Costa Express. Today, Costa Express operates over 8,500+ coffee bars in nine international markets and proudly serves the same famous Mocha Italia blend found in stores, combined with fresh milk to create a delicious and warming cup of coffee on the go.

