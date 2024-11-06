Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Coffeedesk, the leading provider of premium coffee machinery accessories in the GCC, is pleased to announce that its partnership with Hario, the renowned Japanese brand known for its precision brewing equipment, is growing stronger. Having previously been Hario’s distributor in the UAE, Coffeedesk is now expanding its role to cover the entire GCC region. This strengthened partnership marks a significant milestone in Coffeedesk’s mission to provide Hario’s high-quality coffee brewing equipment to both B2B and B2C sectors across the Gulf, enhancing coffee experiences throughout the region. As the official distributor of their products in the region, Coffeedesk is committed to making exceptional coffee accessible to both professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Founded in 1921, Hario has been a pioneer in manufacturing heatproof glass and has become a trusted name in specialty coffee equipment. Renowned for products like the iconic V60 dripper, favored by coffee enthusiasts and baristas alike for its ability to facilitate pour-over brewing. This innovative design allows users to control the speed and pattern of their pour, enabling them to influence the taste and strength of their coffee with precision. With over 100 years of expertise, Hario’s commitment to innovation, craftsmanship, and sustainability perfectly aligns with Coffee Desk’s vision to provide the very best coffee equipment to their customers.

Coffeedesk is dedicated to expanding Hario’s presence within the GCC, making their innovative and unique coffee drippers, grinders, and heat proof glassware more accessible than ever across the Middle East. This partnership is set to expand Coffeedesk’s product portfolio, allowing them to offer a comprehensive range of coffee solutions for both home brewers and professional baristas alike. With an extensive distribution network and in-depth knowledge of the coffee industry, the partnership with Hario will enhance Hario’s product range with other leading brands such as Ranccilio, Fellow, and Aeropress, ensuring that every customer has access to the right tools for their coffee journey.

Hario is also dedicated to crafting its products sustainably, a commitment that deeply aligns with the values of Coffee Desk. The Japanese company’s eco-friendly initiatives, such as reducing plastic packaging and focusing on long-lasting products, align with the growing demand for environmentally responsible products in the GCC.

“We are excited to partner with Hario, a brand synonymous with precision and craftsmanship. By being the authorized distributors to their world-class products in the GCC, we’re offering our customers access to the best brewing tools in the industry,” said Aaron Marshal, General Manager of Coffee Desk. “This partnership strengthens our commitment to delivering exceptional coffee experiences and positions Coffeedesk as the ultimate destination for coffee equipment.”

