UAE: COFE, the region’s most loved online coffee marketplace, recently obtained a win in Most Innovative Companies 2023 in E-commerce at the Fast Company Annual Ranking Event. The e-commerce category showcased brands that are making shopping easier for consumers, making COFE the all-in-one solution for coffee lovers around the region.

This year, the newly introduced E-commerce category has taken center stage, recognizing and applauding firms who have altered the retail industry. The award category, which was created with the goal of optimizing the purchasing experience for customers, acknowledges the creative advancements achieved by organizations in the field of E-commerce. As the digital marketplace evolves, this award emphasizes the necessity of improving ease and accessibility for today's buyers.

Commenting on the award, Founder & CEO of COFE, Ali Al Ebrahim said: “This award is a great testimonial to the whole team's tireless work. COFE Market is more than simply a retail outlet; it's a dynamic platform that's realigning the wheel to fit with technology-driven lifestyles, offering a selected range of premium beans, cutting-edge equipment, and accessories that enrich the coffee brewing experience for modern aficionados. This award validates our dedication to innovation and user-centric design, cementing COFE Market's position as a trailblazer at the crossroads of e-commerce and coffee homebrewing.”

The platform’s e-commerce segment, COFE Market, was launched in mid-2022 and has quickly established itself as the go-to destination for home-brewing enthusiasts. COFE Market distinguishes itself by offering a broad selection of high-quality coffee beans, cutting-edge brewing devices, and a diverse selection of related accessories. More than simply a home-brewing shopping outlet, COFE Market is continuously amping efforts to be a dynamic force aiming to empower brewers.

COFE Market is poised to maintain its devoted commitment to the thriving e-commerce sector. Just recently, COFE signed a trilateral partnership with De’Longhi and JAZEAN, a Saudi Coffee Company brand. The partnership was set to create a new home-brewing niche with premium Italian coffee machines and the finest Saudi coffee beans. In 2022, COFE reached a collaboration with the Saudi Coffee Company to become their premium online marketplace, making significant strides to drive the Kingdom's coffee sector toward digitization.

The Most Innovative Companies Middle East list, established in 2022, acknowledges pioneering enterprises and organizations impacting the region's environment in numerous industries such as climate tech, advertising, healthcare, and education. This platform recognizes and highlights the significant contributions these organizations make to driving positive change in the Middle East.

“With the Most Innovative Companies list, our aim is to recognize brands that are pushing boundaries and creating value for consumers, businesses, and the economy as a whole. This year’s nominations and honorees reflect that goal. Apart from the exponential jump in the number of entries, we are enthused by the quality of the submissions too,” says Ravi Raman, publisher of Fast Company Middle East.

Inclusion on the list acts as a motivator for employees, potential employees, and investors alike. Receiving recognition as a Most Innovative Company indicates to the industry that the company has a strong connection with customers. Several companies competed in over 20 categories, while a dedicated team of judges analyzed and sorted through submissions to make the final selection.

This year's annual awards event saw a notable shift with an increase in the number of victories for emerging startups, highlighting the dynamic panorama of innovative ventures that have won this year's celebration of excellence. The focus is now on the dynamic landscape of new startups and larger organizations that have won this yearly celebration of achievement.

Furthermore, COFE has taken numerous measures in order to strengthen its e-commerce operations. Starting with the acquisition of Kaffeen, a well-known coffee pickup, followed by the launch of its maiden coffee line created from Saudi Khawlani beans, that was sold out in under 48 hours of its launch. COFE app users have shown continued support on the e-commerce and entire coffee sector.

About COFE

COFE is the region’s #1 app for everything coffee! The platform makes coffee ordering fast and efficient and provides users an access to a wide range of international franchises and local coffee brands through multiple premium services. COFE Market, the platform’s ecommerce offering also allows users to purchase coffee beans, machines and other home brewing accessories, creating a lasting impact on the entire coffee industry B2B supply chain ecosystem.

Founded by Ali Al-Ebrahim in November 2018, COFE App currently operates in Kuwait, KSA, UAE, and Egypt, with international expansion in the pipeline. The platform has grown from strength to strength since its official launch. It was listed by CITC KSA as one of the top 10 most downloaded applications in 2020, and was also the official main partner of Riyadh Season 2022. Most recently the brand announced its strategic partnership with Saudi Coffee Company to support the development of the Saudi coffee sector.

COFE App is available on App Store and Google Play store.

Website: https://www.cofeapp.com

About Fast Company Middle East

Fast Company Middle East’s is the region’s leading business media brand, focused on innovation, technology, business and leadership. Apart from the online platform, Fast Company Middle East hosts awards and events like Most Creative People in Business, World Changing Ideas, and Most Innovative Companies.

For any media enquiries, please contact:

Zahra Husain, Head of PR & Communications, COFE

Email: zahra@cofeapp.com

