Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has announced a strategic partnership with Liferay, a global leader in Digital Experience Platforms (DXP), and CODE81, a regional technology consultancy and solutions provider. The MoU was signed between Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, Moussalam Dalati, General Manager - Middle East, Africa, and France, of Liferay and Nader Paslar, General Manager of CODE81 on the sidelines of GITEX Global.

“At Moro Hub, our vision goes beyond delivering technology infrastructure, we are actively shaping the UAE’s journey towards becoming a global digital capital. This partnership underscores our commitment to building secure, sustainable, and future-ready ecosystems that align with the UAE’s digital economy strategy and its Net Zero ambitions. By joining forces with world-class partners like Liferay and CODE81, we are enabling organisations to accelerate transformation, encourage innovation, and reinforce the UAE’s position as a regional and global leader in digital excellence,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub

The alliance combines Liferay’s global technology leadership in digital experiences, CODE81’s regional implementation expertise, and Moro Hub’s world-class hosting infrastructure, creating a comprehensive foundation for organisations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance stakeholder experiences.

According to a recent BCG report, Digital Government in the Age of AI, GCC citizens report higher satisfaction with digital services than the global average (81% compared to 65% globally). With evolving expectations, governments and enterprises must continually innovate to deliver effective and trusted services. The partnership directly supports this agenda by enabling future-ready digital platforms that provide security, scalability, and measurable impact.

Strategic partnerships like this are essential to advancing the UAE’s digital vision and building a connected, trusted ecosystem. At CODE81, we move from strategy to execution—architecting scalable, intelligent digital platforms that turn vision into measurable impact. Together with Liferay’s advanced DXP and Moro Hub’s world-class infrastructure, we look forward to empowering organizations to accelerate innovation, enhance digital trust, and shape the UAE’s future economy,” said Nader Paslar, General Manager at CODE81.

“Citizen-centric, hyper-personalised experiences are fast becoming central to the region’s digital future. Liferay DXP – a cloud-ready, open-source and AI-enabled platform - integrates with existing systems and unifies content and data across environments to deliver securely and at scale. Through our partnership with Moro Hub and CODE81, we will create scalable, future-ready frameworks that set new standards for innovation in digital experiences across the region,” said Moussalam Dalati, General Manager, Middle East, Africa and France, Liferay.

This strategic collaboration reflects a shared vision to empower organisations with cutting-edge solutions that combine innovation, security, and sustainability. By leveraging global expertise and local capabilities, the partnership will play a critical role in driving the UAE’s digital transformation agenda, supporting businesses and government entities in realising their long-term growth and competitiveness in an increasingly digital-first world.

Established in 2023, CODE81 (a Ghobash Group Enterprise) is an agile, AI-driven organization committed to enabling progressive thinkers and coding a better future. At the forefront of innovation in Data & AI, Application Development, and Automation & Integration, CODE81’s team brings together 90+ specialists in AI-powered delivery, CRM development, and low-code/no-code approaches. Fostering a culture of agility, innovative methodologies, strategic partnerships, and diverse perspectives, CODE81 delivers tailored solutions across Government, Banking & Financial Services, Education, Healthcare and Telecommunications. From strategy to execution, CODE81 partners with clients to accelerate transformation and drive measurable business impact.

