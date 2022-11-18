Abu Dhabi: CNN Business Arabic, set to be the most comprehensive source of business, finance and economic news in Arabic in the world, displayed its specialized business news platform at the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, held between 15-17 November 2022. Set to launch by the end of the year, the news platform is ready to empower current and future Arab business leaders. CNN Business Arabic’s participation at the Media Congress helped foster collaboration with industry stakeholders and update the audience on the progress of the platform.

Maher Chmaytelli, editor-in-chief of CNN Business Arabic, commented on the event participation by saying: “We are pleased to showcase our vision to deliver top-quality multimedia business news to an audience of 400 million global Arabic speakers. The current media landscape is facing some challenges across the MENA region in terms of digesting international economic news that caters to Arab-first audiences across all levels – from university students to key decision makers in the Arab world. In response, our state-of-the-art Arabic platform has been designed to adapt and shape new global trends for Arab viewers and readers.”

The three-day event, taking place under the theme “Shaping the Future of the Media Industry”, saw participation from more than 1,200 media sector pioneers, specialists, and influencers from six continents, with more than 40 debates and workshops featuring more than 162 globally renowned speakers.

Congress visitors had the chance to engage with CNN Business Arabic’s editorial team, made up of experienced journalists that write and report cutting-edge business. The new platform is set to offer breaking business news, insightful podcasts, exclusive content and engaging interviews with business leaders and influencers, the digital-first platform aims to inspire and empower current and future Arab business leaders and entrepreneurs.

CNN Business Arabic is a new partnership between International Media Investments (IMI) and CNN International Commercial to provide global and regional economic, business and finance news, facts and analysis. The platform will leverage the latest media best practices and attract high caliber journalists from the region in an innovative way, both regionally and internationally.

