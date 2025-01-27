Dubai, UAE – Abdulrahman Khansaheb, Chairman of Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital Dubai (CMC Hospital Dubai), and Steven Victor of Victor Longevity, held their official signing ceremony at Arab Health 2025.

Victor Longevity will offer services at CMC Hospital Dubai related to healthcare longevity. The company is a pioneer in using cutting-edge stem cell therapy and 24/7 AI powered remote health monitoring to enable regenerative medicine.

CMC Hospital Dubai is one of Dubai’s leading hospitals. Built with a focus on innovative treatments and a forward-looking view of healthcare, CMC Hospital Dubai is committing to introducing pioneering services to the UAE’s healthcare ecosystem.

About Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai

Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai is a new generation of cutting-edge hospitals anchored in Dubai Healthcare City – Phase II and part of Clemenceau Medicine International (CMI), an award-winning network of state-of-the-art hospitals and medical centers in the Middle East. The hospital builds on technological advancements, innovative treatments and superior medical expertise across a wide range of specialties to deliver patient-first healthcare excellence and elevate industry standards locally, regionally and globally.

